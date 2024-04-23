Great British Bake Off's US spin-off renewed for new season

The Great American Baking Show is returning for a new season on The Roku Channel.

That's good news for fans, as this would be the third season of the Great British Bake Off spinoff to air on Roku and the seventh overall.

Fans in the US will also be treated to a third instalment of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special (via TVLine).

In addition, the streamer has ordered The Great American Baking Show: Big Game Special, a spinoff featuring athletes and celebrity football fans as they prepare special bakes for the US's biggest sporting event of the year.

Finally, more baking is on the way in the form of The Great American Baking Show: Sweet Summer Special, a series starring celebrities and comedians competing to make the best sweet treats of summer.

Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are expected to return on this new Great American Baking Show.

While Hollywood has starred on the US spinoff since its third season, Leith joined the show last year during its sixth run. The two judges appeared alongside hosts Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance).



Meanwhile, it seems that Leith is taking a break from some of her Bake Off duties. The star has decided to step down from the next Great Celebrity Bake Off, set to start shooting after the next season of the main UK show wraps filming later this year.

"I'm still doing The Great American Baking Show. I'm still doing The Great British Bake Off, the two main shows of Bake Off," Leith said in March, explaining the shows are filmed "back to back" and she simply wanted some time off.

"What I'm not doing this year is the celebrity one."

The Great American Baking Show season 7 doesn't have a release date yet.

