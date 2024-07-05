Green Party get best election results as four MPs (and both leaders) voted in

The Green Party achieved the best result in its history, with four MPs being elected — including its two co-leaders.

Siân Berry — the former London mayoral candidate, who gave up a £62,761 salary by quitting the London Assembly a day after being re-elected in May to concentrate on retaining the Brighton Pavilion constituency for the party — was also elected.

Victories for co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay in Bristol Central and Waveney Valley, and for Ellie Chowns in Herefordshire North, delivered a spectacular result for the Greens and meant it met its own ambitious targets of winning four seats.

Ms Denyer defeated Labour’s shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire by a thumping 10,407 majority after polling 24,539 votes. She polled 57.7 per cent of the vote and overturned a 16,000 Labour majority, with a swing from Labour to Green of 28 per cent.

She told the BBC: “I’m feeling over the moon and so grateful.”

Ms Berry, whose victory was the last of the four to be announced, said she was “absolutely floored”. She polled 28,809 votes, beating her nearest challenger, Labour’s Tom Gray, by a majority of 14,290. Paying tribute to her predecessor, she said she was “standing on the shoulders of giants”.

The Greens stood in 574 seats, more than ever before. Nationwide, they received about two million votes, about 6.8 per cent of all ballots cast.

In London, the Greens took second place in constituencies including Leyton & Wanstead, Lewisham East and Walthamstow.

