Greta Gerwig Winks to "Barbie" in a Custom Pink Gucci Gown at Cannes

Fresh off the über successful year of Barbie, Greta Gerwig treated the Cannes red carpet like her victory lap, where she wore a series of stunning ensembles, elevating her fashion game in a way we’ve never seen before.

Gerwig already made history last year when she became the first female director to score a billion-dollar grossing film. Now, she’s making history again at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where she is the first female American director to serve as jury president. And she’s certainly been wearing outfits befitting a history-making star.

From

This Barbie is a president. No, we’re not talking about Issa Rae’s character from the box-office-smashing Barbie film, but rather the director of Barbie herself, Greta Gerwig. Fresh off an über-successful year, in which her doll-inspired film made her the first woman with a sole directing credit on a billion-dollar movie, Gerwig is making history yet again, as the first American female director to serve as jury president of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 2024 edition of the annual festival opened this week, and Gerwig certainly has certainly been wearing looks befitting a history-making star. Of course, the director has never been one to shy away from statement-making style. Take the Barbie press tour, for instance, which saw Gerwig wearing hot-pink pantsuits and glittering pink-lemonade-colored gowns all over the world. Still, with the Cannes red carpet as her stage, the four-time Oscar nominee has elevated her fashion game in a way we’ve never seen before.

From her plunging cherry-red Armani gown to her picnic-ready Maison Margiela prairie dress, she is breaking all the rules … and we’re totally here for it. Below, we break down all Greta Gerwig’s best looks from the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Make sure to watch this space for updates.

May 19

In custom Gucci gown.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

May 17

In Rodarte dress and Chopard jewelry.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

May 16

In custom Chanel Haute Couture.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

May 15

In Armani Privé dress and Chopard jewelry.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

May 14

In custom Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

May 14

In Maison Margiela from the Spring/Summer ’24 couture collection. Also wearing Chopard jewelry.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

May 13

Gerwig attends a dinner ahead of the festival wearing a brown Carven dress with a Chanel handbag and sunglasses.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

You Might Also Like