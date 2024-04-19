Grey Highlands Council Digest

Grey Highlands council received review of its new waste cart system, looks at year-end financials and chooses a representative for the Rotary Park committee.

EUGENIA & DISTRICT CIA

The minutes for Eugenia and District Community Improvement Association came to council.

These noted that weather interfered with skating this winter, although the rink was used for a few weeks.

The date for the Gold Rush celebration is Saturday, June 22. Plans are to have a scaled-down event due to less money being available. An application for OPG funding will be made.

MEMBER JOINS ROTARY PARK COMMITTEE

The request from Rotary asking for a council member being appointed to its committee on the hall came back to council Apr. 3.

Deputy Mayor Dane Nielsen did attend a committee meeting, and said his view was that a council member should be part of the committee, to aid communication.

Originally, the appointment was to wait on a staff report, but he said it was time-sensitive.

The motion was supported, and the Deputy Mayor was nominated.

SENIORS FAIR

Council supported in principle, a Grey Highlands Age-Friendly Health Fair in June, organized through the Seniors Advisory Committee.

Council also asked for a presentation on the plan.

LADYBANK SCHOOLHOUSE

Ladybank Schoolhouse was designated a Heritage Property by bylaw. The old school house on Con 12B is now operated as short-term accommodation.

BILL 23 HITS DC REVENUE

Council received a financial year-end report indicating a preliminary $100,000 deficit in operating, although that will see some change with the finalizing of the year. Transfers to or from reserves will be made following the audit. A further report is to come on year-end capital financials.

DC Revenue collected in 2023 was about $850,000, compared with $1.14 million in 2022. The 2023 amount was broken down in round figures to about $580,000 in single/semi, $190,000 in row houses, and $80,000 in non-residential.

Of note, the amount collected in 2023 would have almost equalled 2022 but for the impact of changes from Bill 23.

The loss of DC revenue was estimated at 25 percent, mostly from the mandated phase-in. That meant that Grey Highlands could only collect 80 percent of its charges because it was in the first year of its bylaw. (The phase-in rises by five percent per year).

Farm assessment was affected by Agri-Corp enrolment timing, which led to properties moving temporarily out of the farm class due to late submission. MPAC let municipalities know last November that it will not be removing properties from the farm class at year-end, which will save staff time changing the class back and forth.

Ice rental revenue was nearly $50,000 over the budgeted amount, and hall rentals in line. Heating and hydro costs were over budget, including large amounts in the arena budget lines.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

To fulfill provincial requirements, the Municipality hired Hemson Consultants to provide asset management services, for $34,750.

CLOSED SESSION

Council went into closed session to discuss:

-CAO Review

-2024 Senior of the Year

-Staffing update.

A nomination will be submitted for the Senior of the Year Award, as discussed in closed session.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance