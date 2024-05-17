Grey’s Recap: Cave Yeller — Plus, Mer’s Secret Is Thisclose to Being Found Out

“Go ahead,” the fates told Grey’s Anatomy’s Owen and Teddy in Thursday’s episode. “Take a day off work. But don’t expect work to take a day off you. Muahaha.” Yup, the marrieds’ attempt to reconnect with one another and nature at the same time led straight to a young woman who had fallen into a rocky hole. If it makes them feel any better, things weren’t going much more smoothly back at Grey Sloan. (Are they ever?) Read on, and we’ll go over everything that happened in “Blood, Sweat and Tears.”

‘MY LUNG IS STILL COLLAPSED, BUT I’M HAVING A GREAT HAIR DAY’ | As the episode began, Helm had just been asked for space by Mika. So she was in an especially foul mood. By contrast, Monica was in an especially good one; she even bought Amelia coffee. Was that flirting? “I don’t have time for whatever this is,” Winston cracked. Jo was ready to tell Teddy that she was quitting general surgery, only to find out from Schmitt that the boss was taking a personal day. Bailey congratulated the interns on regaining their O.R. privileges. But they also had to study for their big exam the following day; a score of under 30, and they’d be working at Joe’s. (Wait, even I might be able to get 30% right on a medical test!)

In the crowded peds ward, Monica and Jules ran some extra tests before operating on a trans girl named Caroline, who’d come from Texas to seek the help of Beltran in particular. (Her rep in the Lone Star State preceded her.) In the bed next to Caroline’s was holy terror Emmy. Soon, Monica and Jules discovered that to eliminate Caroline’s neurofibroma, they would need Amelia’s help. This was potentially a deal-breaker for the nervous patient and her mom. Caroline’s trans status had been so derided by their doctors in Texas that they’d made the trek to see Monica and only Monica.

‘I SWEAR I’M GONNA PUT A TRACKER ON YOU’ | Soon — oh, kids! — both Caroline and Emmy disappeared from their room. As Monica searched for them with Amelia, she admitted that Emmy was her favorite headache. Once the youngsters had been located stocking up on post-procedure snacks, Emmy collapsed. She was OK but couldn’t breathe well enough to name what she was scared of. So Monica guessed — like she had on previous occasions. Later, Caroline requested that Monica do the same for her. Turned out, she was afraid of being naked on a table in front of a whole operating room full of people. Monica assured her that she was a great girl and she herself would make sure that they understood. So the surgery was a go. Not only that, but it went well. “I think [Amelia and I] make a pretty good team,” Monica said afterward.

‘HE’S HOLDING ON, SO I AM, TOO’ | The day of poor Dorian’s laparotomy — and hopefully the removal of his ostomy — Lucas and Simone were on Bailey’s service. That couldn’t be a good sign, could it? Simone was nervous; Lucas, not at all. Another bad sign, right? As complicated as the procedure turned out to be, it was gonna be a long stretch at the operating table, Bailey warned. Did Lucas or Simone want to tap out to study? No, they assured her. Richard wondered whether they should bail, given as many difficulties as Dorian had had. But he’d cheated death once already, so no way was Bailey going to give up just because the going had gotten rough while he was under the knife. Alas, it soon sounded like Dorian didn’t have enough bowel to stay off TPN. Then, um, the opposite of alas, Simone’s cramming led to a change of plans that might reunite Dorian with his beloved cheeseburgers after all. Then — jeez, they were giving us whiplash between hopeful- and hopelessness — the patient flatlined on the table. Bailey shocked him over and over, but as the episode entered its final stretch, it didn’t look good.

‘I HAD A CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE PLATE WHEN WE REACHED THE TOP’ | On their “relaxing” hike, Teddy and Owen were chasing down a waterfall (and quite possibly going in circles) when they happened upon a guy whose daughter Rosie had fallen into… was that a lava tube? Regardless, before you could say, “Watch your step,” Dad had fallen in, too. Since he was bleeding profusely from his leg wound, Hunt instructed Rosie on how to make a tourniquet of her shirt. Owen suggested that maybe he could slide down to lend a hand. And gravely injure himself? Maybe not, Teddy replied. By halftime in the episode, father and daughter had been ambulanced to Grey Sloan with Owen and Teddy in tow. They even scrubbed in to operate on Dad (and got to reminiscing about working together in the field). “If you hadn’t been there,” Rosie said to Owen, “my dad wouldn’t be here now.” Pop — there went the thought bubble over his head.

‘I DON’T WANT TO BE THE CAUSE OF ANY MARITAL DISCORD’ | As the hour neared its conclusion, Mika approached Helm but not to kiss and make up — to get back into the O.R. “And we’ll talk, eventually,” Yasuda added. Later, Jules tearfully confessed to Mika that her mind kept blanking when she reviewed even test questions that she knew. Sweetly, Mika passed on her chance to hit the O.R. to help her. In other developments, Schmitt was pissed that Jo had decided to quit general surgery 48 hours ago and already seemed to have checked out. But that wasn’t the case, she later explained. She wasn’t checked out but freaked out, obsessed with making sure her OB patients were OK. Ripped lucky socks be damned, Blue was going to nail the exam, Link was sure. Kwan had impressed him all day. Miraculously, Dorian was still hanging on at hour’s end, but there was no telling what shape he would be in when he awakened. (After all this, his story has to have a happy ending, right?)

Finally, Amelia asked Monica out — flat-out out. “Clearly, I misread the situation,” Amelia deduced when she didn’t get an instant response. “No, it’s just… I’m going through a really messy divorce,” Beltran said, “and my wife’s still in Texas.” To be continued… Lucas was upset that, as with Dorian, he didn’t know how to let go. Simone said that he’d taught her to be a braver doctor. Cue the making out (and then some). Off his talk with Rosie, Owen floated the idea to Teddy that they start making videos, etc., to teach others to save lives. Would Teddy fund it? Rather than put her — or, rather, keep her — in that awkward position, Owen approached Catherine, who was going to look into the hospital’s available discretionary funds. In other words, she was about to find out that Teddy gave the dough to Meredith for her Alzheimer’s research.

Your thoughts on “Blood, Sweat and Tears”? Drop ’em in a comment.

