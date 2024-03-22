Gwyneth Paltrow Says Superhero Movies Can Lack Originality: 'You Can Only Make So Many Good Ones'

"I do think that you do get more diversity of art when there's less at stake," the 'Iron Man' actress and Goop founder said on the newest 'Hot Ones'

Francois Duhamel Gwyneth Paltrow in Iron man 2 (2010)

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on big-budget filmmaking.

During her episode of Hot Ones, which dropped Thursday, the actress and Goop founder was asked about her thoughts on Cord Jefferson's speech during this year's Academy Awards, at which he took home the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay, for American Fiction.

After touching on the "risk" of making both bigger- and smaller-budget films, Jefferson, 42, implored Hollywood, "Instead of making one $200 million dollar movie, try making 50 $10 million dollar movies or 50 $4 million dollar movies. ... I just feel so much joy being here, I felt so much joy making this movie, and I want other people to experience that joy, and they’re out there, I promise you.”

"I absolutely understand where he's coming from," said Paltrow, 51, on Hot Ones. "It makes sense, right? You want to have the best chance of having a strong [return on investment]. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable."



Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Paltrow — who starred in several mid-budget films before appearing as Pepper Potts in several movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame — went on, "But I think, if I look at the industry as a whole, there's this sort of big push into superhero movies."

"I mean, you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original and yet there's still, you know, always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view," said the Oscar winner.

She reflected on how she "grew up doing" smaller-budget films, adding, "I sometimes lament the fact — like, I look back at some of the movies I made in the '90s, and think that just wouldn't get made now."



"I do think that you do get more diversity of art when there's less at stake, and people can sort of express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it," Paltrow added. "And then I think those are generally the more resonant ones."

David Appleby/Matchmaker/Miramax/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow in Emma (1996)

Paltrow’s career includes an Academy Award win for her portrayal of Viola in Shakespeare in Love, the 1998 drama based on Shakespeare’s inspiration for Romeo and Juliet.

Back in 2019, the actress and entrepreneur opened up about why she has shifted her career away from Hollywood films in a conversation with Variety, saying her choice came largely because of how the industry had changed since she came onto the scene.

“I think the movies and the business around them have changed so much in the last 20 years,” Paltrow said, explaining the films she used to make — those with an adult audience — had stopped being made.

“I don’t think any of the movies that I’m known for would get made today,” she continued. “Would they make The Royal Tenenbaums? Would they make The Talented Mr. Ripley? Would they make Shakespeare in Love?”

Read the original article on People.