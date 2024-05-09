Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Has Sticker Shock After Shopping at Trendy L.A. Market Erewhon: '$20 for Milk?'

Blanchard also tried Hailey Bieber's trendy $20 smoothie during her visit to the health grocery store

gypsy rose blanchard/tiktok Gypsy-Rose Blanchard at Erewhon

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard can't believe Los Angeles prices!

In a new TikTok post from the 32-year-old, she is seen browsing in the Los Angeles-based health grocery store Erewhon. The Munchausen by proxy victim was visiting California from Louisiana to promote her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

During the one-minute video, she was taken through the high-end grocery store and checked out the pristine aisles and the above-average-priced products.

gypsy rose blanchard/tiktok Gypsy-Rose Blanchard at Erewhon

At the start of the video, she is seen with a representative for Lifetime, who is taking her around the grocery store. “Here we are with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard at Erewhon, and she is going to be doing the quintessential LA Erewhon taste test,” she says. “Are you ready?”

“I’m so ready. I know that it's a very fancy grocery store,” Blanchard replies as she heads into the store. She is then seen in the chip aisle, where she says, “I need chips — Oh my God, $5.99 for a bag of chips? That’s crazy!”

Blanchard then heads over to the olive oil section and stares in amazement at the high prices of the store’s selection. “Oh my god, $44.99 for a bottle of virgin olive oil,” she says, adding, “My pocketbook would be screaming.”

gypsy rose blanchard/tiktok Gypsy-Rose Blanchard at Erewhon

After leaving that section empty-handed, she heads to the dairy aisle and admits that, although she is lactose intolerant, she likes cheese. She then makes her way to the eggs and milk and can’t contain her shock when she sees the prices for both items!

“Jesus, $8 for eggs?” Blanchard says as she takes a couple of steps towards the milk, where she sees a $20 price tag.

“Oh my god!!” she exclaims before telling the camera how much the milk would cost her. “I better have the cow that comes with it!”

Blanchard then heads to the store’s popular “bar” and orders one of the highly sought-after smoothies, which were developed in partnership with Hailey Bieber. She orders the Rhode founder’s smoothie, which includes almond milk, dates, vanilla-flavored collagen, sea moss, coconut cream, maple syrup, hyaluronic acid, strawberries, avocado, vanilla stevia and a housemade strawberry glaze.

gypsy rose blanchard/tiktok Gypsy-Rose Blanchard at Erewhon

Once she receives the drink, she does a taste test, sharing with viewers how delicious it is. “Oh my god! This is so good,” says Blanchard. “This is so fetch! I love it.”

She then confirms the price with the Lifetime rep. “This is $20," she says, before quickly assuring viewers, “It’s so worth it.”

After spotting Blanchard's TikTok, Bieber, 27, shared Blanchard’s selfie to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Blanchard screenshotted the Stories and posted to her TikTok. "OMG Hailey reposted to her stories," Blanchard wrote.

Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up debuts June 3 on Lifetime.

Read the original article on People.