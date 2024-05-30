Hackney shooting: Child and three adults shot in 'drive-by' attack outside Dalston restaurant

A child and three adults have been shot in an apparent “drive-by” attack incident outside a restaurant in Hackney.

Police were called at 9.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a shooting near the Evin restaurant Dalston.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and the London Ambulance Service attended the shooting on Kingsland High Street.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that three adults and a child were found with gunshot injuries at the scene. They were all taken to an east London hospital.

The child remains in a serious condition and police are waiting for further details of the other victims' conditions.

No arrests have been made.

One witness said she was in Nandos when she heard five or six gunshots and saw a motorcyclist speeding away, according to the MailOnline .Antonia, who did not want to share her last name, said: “At first everyone didn't think it was [a shooting], it sounded like a car not working, but we were in Nando's and we just saw people running past.

“Everyone stepped out to look and we could see loads of people surrounding that shop.

“The police took ages to come and prior to that we saw the motorcyclist. He went around Nando's on that road.

“We kind of just wanted to get out of there.”

Nearby business owner Ayo Adesina told the Standard he was around 70 metres away on the busy road when he heard four gunshots.

The 40-year-old said: “I heard pat, pat, pat, pat… There was a big crowd of people. There was a woman kind of half sat up in a chair and there was a man that was on the floor. The paramedics were here pretty quickly.”

He added: “This is quite a busy high street and in the summer, as it starts to get warmer, people sit outside.

“It’s very wreckless, whoever done what they done, it’s very wreckless. That could have gone anywhere. There were loads of people sitting over there.

“It’s almost like it wasn’t a targeted thing. It’s almost indiscriminate. That’s very irresponsible.

“There are so many people walking about. You get families in there, I’ve eaten there before with my family. It’s a crazy thing. There would have been a lot of people who saw it.”

Tom Himpe told the Hackney Gazette he saw the street swarmed with police vehicles while walking to the shops.

He told the newspaper: "The police were shouting at everyone to get off the street. They seemed agitated.

"It's not the first time there's [been] an incident around Dalston Kingsland, but this was a drive-by shooting so that does feel of a different nature."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward, said: "We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight.

"Our thoughts go to all those affected.

"Fast moving enquiries are under way and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or post @MetCC reference CAD 8082/29May. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.