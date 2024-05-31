‘Garfield’ Has Upper Claw Over ‘Furiosa’ With $12M+ Second Weekend – Friday PM Update

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Alcon/Sony’s The Garfield Movie is showing his teeth against Warner Bros’ Furiosa in a second weekend faceoff between the two, $12M+ to $11.3M.

Today Garfield is looking at $3.3M at 4,018 theaters, while Furiosa has $3M at 3,864. Garfield‘s week two hold is -53% off the 3-day, while Furiosa isn’t shabby at -57%. By Sunday, Garfield‘s running total will stand at $49.5M, while Furiosa will be at $50.2M.

Furiosa still has Imax auditoriums, but Crunchyroll/Sony’s Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has some of those, that pic looking at a No. 5 slot with $2M today and around $4M for the weekend. Remember when it comes to these anime movies, the U.S. market is simply gravy money, much like domestic is for Bollywood movies. Dumpster Battle has already made $75M from Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Paramount’s IF in weekend 3 is seeing $2.6M today at 3,783 theaters, and a 3-day of $9.8M, -39% for a running total of $79.4M by Sunday.

20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is seeing a fourth Friday of $2.1M at 3,450 theaters, 3-day of $7.8M, -41%, and running total of $138.9M. By Sunday through weekend 4, the sequel’s cume will be pacing 7% ahead of previous chapter War for the Planet of the Apes, that movie ending its run at $146.8M.

Outside the top 5, IFC’s horror movie In a Violent Nature is looking great. Last night the movie posted the best previews for an IFC movie ever at $410k for what’s shaping up to be a $1M. While their Late Night With the Devil posted IFC’s biggest opening ever at $2.8M and looks to be their highest grossing horror movie ever at $10M, In a Violent Nature is eyeing a very strong opening with an estimated $2.2M in 1,426 locations.

FRIDAY AM: Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures’ volleyball anime movie Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle made $800K in previews yesterday, in what’s one of the few moderate wide releases this weekend in which the studio’s own The Garfield Movie is expected to clinch first place with a $12M second frame.

Warner Bros.’ R-rated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is expected to take second place with $10M take, down roughly -60%, in weekend 2. The George Miller directed prequel ends its first week with $38.9M, which is -39% behind the first week of 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road which did $63.4M.

Haikyu! previews started at 4PM yesterday at 1,086 locations boosted by Imax and PLFs. The movie is only expected to do in the single digits this weekend at 1,119 locations. In the Susumu Mitsunaka directed/written movie, Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High’s volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the “Little Giant.” But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated “Dumpster Battle,” the long awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams? Pic is based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!!

Also opening this weekend is IFC’s horror movie, In a Violent Nature, which is their widest release of all-time at 1,400 locations. The Gotham-based distributor has had a nice arthouse win this year with Late Night With the Devil which opened to $2.8M at 1,034 and has grossed close to $10M. In a Violent Nature is 89% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed and written by Chris Nash, the movie’s blurb is as follows: When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it.

Roadside Attractions’ Summer Camp is booked in 1,787 theaters. The Book Club demo leaning feature stars Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfree Woodard and Eugene Levy. Single digits expected in this critically panned comedy at 7%. The Castille Landon directed and written feature follows Nora, Ginny, and Mary, three childhood best friends who used to spend every summer at a sleep away camp together. After years, when the opportunity to get back together for a summer camp reunion presents itself, they all seize it. Summer Camp made $100K in previews yesterday.

Bleecker Street has in 1,320 venues the Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, Rose Byrne movie, Ezra which made its world premiere at TIFF. Logline: Comedian Max (Cannavale) co-parents autistic son Ezra with ex-wife Jenna. Faced with crucial decisions about Ezra’s future, Max and Ezra go on a life-changing cross-country road trip. It’s 65% fresh on RT. Tony Goldwyn directed and also stars. Low single digits also expected.

Week’s top five and Thursday releases as follows:

1.) Furiosa (WB) 3,804 theaters, Thu $1.73M (-9% from Wed), Week $38.9M/Wk 1

2.) Garfield (Alcon/Sony) 4,035 theaters, Thu $1.87M (+5%), Wk $37.5M/Wk 1

3.) IF (Par) 4,068 theaters, Thu $1.4M (+4%), Wk $27M Total $69.6M/Wk 2

4.) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th/Dis) 3,550 theaters, Thu $1.2M (-4%) Wk $21.7M Total $131.1M /Wk 3

5.) Fall Guy (Uni) 2,955 theaters, Thu $567K (even) Wk $9.8M, Total $76M/Wk 4

