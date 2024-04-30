Hainault: Man with sword arrested after multiple people including two police officers attacked in rampage

A man wielding a sword has been arrested after an attack on multiple people including two police officers in east London.

The Metropolitan Police and other emergency services were called shortly before 7am to Hainault to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Thurlow Gardens in Hainault.

The force said there were reports of multiple stabbings.

A police spokesperson said: “At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”

A man with a sword appeared to be confronted by police in Hainault (X / @ell_pht)

It comes as footage at the scene appeared to show a man with a samurai sword.

A large police presence was seen outside Hainault tube station.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident told the Standard: “I woke up this morning to a crash. A van had driven straight into the side of the house opposite me.

“I then heard a load of screaming and it turned out a fella who had gone to see if the bloke was okay got stabbed in the neck by the driver.

“The driver then got back in his car and reversed out the side of the house to drive up the back road opposite where it all started kicking off.”

The scene in Hainault on Tuesday (X / @petekingdom)

The neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, described how “people ran and screamed as he was waving his samurai sword threatening civilians” before he was cornered by police.

Daniel Garfinkle, who lives outside the station, told the MailOnline: “I woke up at 7am to lots of shouting. There was a guy outside covered in blood, near the station and outside my home.

“Police were trying to calm down the man who carried out the stabbing. But he went towards the station. He kept shouting.”

Another witness said there appeared to be a stand-off between police and the suspect in an alleyway before he heard a woman scream.

The man, who asked not to be named, told PA: "I also heard the words 'he's got a massive knife', or 'he's got a massive sword'.

Police at the scene in Hainault, north east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

"Then he disappeared down this alley and then he was out of sight.

"They (the police) went into the alley and there seemed to be some sort of a stand-off there where I heard this huge commotion, then I heard a scream.

"From that commotion at least one person was knifed - I think it might have been a woman because I heard a woman scream and then some sort of sobbing sounds.

"I then heard a voice say something like 'she's been stabbed in the face' or 'we need assistance' - you know, calling for medical back-up."

Labour MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting said a “critical incident” has been declared following the incident asking for people not to speculate or post footage on social media “until details are confirmed.”

He said in a statement: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding.

“One male detained.

“I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media.”

We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community - this incident does not appear to be terror-related. pic.twitter.com/M2ljxeBu32 — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

"I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

"People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

The police spokesperson added: “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am absolutely devastated by the news from Hainault this morning. I remain in constant contact with the Commissioner.

“A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area. The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city - running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.

Police is talking to the public at the scene in Hainault (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

“I would urge people not to speculate until the details of this incident are confirmed by the police and avoid posting footage on social media.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirmed he is being regularly updated about the incident.

He said: “My thoughts are with those who have been affected & thank you to the emergency responders“I would urge people not to speculate or share footage online and provide relevant information to the police.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer posted on X: “Awful news coming from Hainault. “Our thoughts are with the victims. Thankful for the first responders on the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation, representing rank-and-file officers, said: “Wishing our colleagues and all injured in this horrific incident well.

“Another sad reminder of the incredible bravery our officers display and the dangers they face to keep the public in London safe day in and day out.”

The British Transport Police told the Standard: “Officers were called to the area near Hainault underground station at 7.07am today (30 April) to assist Metropolitan Police.

“Officers are currently in attendance. The station is closed and a cordon is in place."

