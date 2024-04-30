Hainault: Man with sword arrested after multiple people including two police officers attacked in rampage

Jacob Phillips,Jordan King and Anthony France
·5 min read
Hainault: Man with sword arrested after multiple people including two police officers attacked in rampage

A man wielding a sword has been arrested after an attack on multiple people including two police officers in east London.

The Metropolitan Police and other emergency services were called shortly before 7am to Hainault to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Thurlow Gardens in Hainault.

The force said there were reports of multiple stabbings.

A police spokesperson said: “At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”

A man with a sword appeared to be confronted by police in Hainault (X / @ell_pht)
A man with a sword appeared to be confronted by police in Hainault (X / @ell_pht)

It comes as footage at the scene appeared to show a man with a samurai sword.

A large police presence was seen outside Hainault tube station.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident told the Standard: “I woke up this morning to a crash. A van had driven straight into the side of the house opposite me.

“I then heard a load of screaming and it turned out a fella who had gone to see if the bloke was okay got stabbed in the neck by the driver.

“The driver then got back in his car and reversed out the side of the house to drive up the back road opposite where it all started kicking off.”

The scene in Hainault on Tuesday (X / @petekingdom)
The scene in Hainault on Tuesday (X / @petekingdom)

The neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, described how “people ran and screamed as he was waving his samurai sword threatening civilians” before he was cornered by police.

Daniel Garfinkle, who lives outside the station, told the MailOnline: “I woke up at 7am to lots of shouting.  There was a guy outside covered in blood, near the station and outside my home.

“Police were trying to calm down the man who carried out the stabbing. But he went towards the station. He kept shouting.”

Another witness said there appeared to be a stand-off between police and the suspect in an alleyway before he heard a woman scream.

The man, who asked not to be named, told PA: "I also heard the words 'he's got a massive knife', or 'he's got a massive sword'.

Police at the scene in Hainault, north east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Police at the scene in Hainault, north east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

"Then he disappeared down this alley and then he was out of sight.

"They (the police) went into the alley and there seemed to be some sort of a stand-off there where I heard this huge commotion, then I heard a scream.

"From that commotion at least one person was knifed - I think it might have been a woman because I heard a woman scream and then some sort of sobbing sounds.

"I then heard a voice say something like 'she's been stabbed in the face' or 'we need assistance' - you know, calling for medical back-up."

Labour MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting said a “critical incident” has been declared following the incident asking for people not to speculate or post footage on social media “until details are confirmed.”

He said in a statement: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding.

“One male detained.

“I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

"I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

"People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

The police spokesperson added: “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am absolutely devastated by the news from Hainault this morning. I remain in constant contact with the Commissioner.

“A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area. The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city - running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.

Police is talking to the public at the scene in Hainault (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Police is talking to the public at the scene in Hainault (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

“I would urge people not to speculate until the details of this incident are confirmed by the police and avoid posting footage on social media.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirmed he is being regularly updated about the incident.

He said: “My thoughts are with those who have been affected & thank you to the emergency responders“I would urge people not to speculate or share footage online and provide relevant information to the police.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer posted on X: “Awful news coming from Hainault. “Our thoughts are with the victims. Thankful for the first responders on the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation, representing rank-and-file officers, said: “Wishing our colleagues and all injured in this horrific incident well.

“Another sad reminder of the incredible bravery our officers display and the dangers they face to keep the public in London safe day in and day out.”

The British Transport Police told the Standard: “Officers were called to the area near Hainault underground station at 7.07am today (30 April) to assist Metropolitan Police.

“Officers are currently in attendance. The station is closed and a cordon is in place."

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • UK police arrest man wielding sword after he attacked people in east London

    A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station.

  • ‘Critical incident’ declared amid reports of Tube station stabbings

    Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding and one male has been detained.

  • London travel news LIVE: Police investigation closes Hainault station; Six mile queues on M26

    Hainault station has been shut by police after multiple people, including two police officers, were attacked. The repairs were also causing delays on the M25 in both directions between J5 for Sevenoaks and the Clacket Lane Services. There are also minor delays on the Circle and Northern Lines due to train shortages and cancellations.

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist kicks bison, bison hits back

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • 16-Year-Old Child of Billionaire Slack Co-Founder Found Alive in San Francisco Days After Going Missing

    Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of Slack's billionaire co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was first reported missing nearly one week ago

  • Toronto man pleads guilty to helping criminal organization tied to murder of Hamilton real estate agent

    When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

    Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Fishing trip turns deadly when man pulls gun, shoots fishing buddy, Florida cops say

    A body was recovered from the water, officials say.

  • Arrest made in White Rock, B.C., waterfront homicide case

    Homicide investigators have announced a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing along the White Rock, B.C., promenade last week.Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was fatally stabbed along the waterfront on Tuesday night, in what was the second stabbing in the area in three days.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday in a statement that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection with the stabbing.IHIT said they arrested the man with the assistance o

  • Police confirm deaths in crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

    Durham police say an alleged robbery suspect caused a multi-vehicle collision that led to "fatalities" on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday after the person allegedly drove onto the road in the wrong direction.Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss, a spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service, said police were called to a robbery in the area of Green Road and Highway 2 in Clarington, Ont. at about 7:50 p.m."The suspect fled in a vehicle which was pursed by police," Bortoloss said."During the pursuit, the sus

  • Penny Boudreau granted more passes from prison 16 years after killing daughter

    A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her young daughter has been granted more escorted time outside of prison.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in January 2008.In a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada approved 23 escorted temporary absences for Boudreau.Eighteen of those absences will be to participate in church-related activities for a maximum of four hours each.Four seven-hour absences have been

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • Ontario warrant for N.L. HVAC company owner active but not acted on

    A warrant of committal remains active for a St. John's-area businessman who was sentenced to jail in Ontario for his previous business dealings.But Raymond Kalonga hasn't been taken into custody. Kalonga, 36, was sentenced on Feb. 29 in a Newmarket, Ont., courtroom to 525 days in jail and a $525,000 fine for engaging in unfair practices under the Consumer Protection Act in that province.Those offences were in relation to his previous company, Canadian Standard Home Services.Kalonga, who later ow

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • 14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Fatally Shoots 11-Year-Old Brother: 'He Had So Much Potential'

    Amir Williams died at the scene in his St. Petersburg, Florida home

  • French actor Gérard Depardieu to face trial over sexual assault allegations

    The assaults were allegedly committed against two people in September 2021 during the shooting of the film “Les Volets Verts”, the Paris prosecutor’s office tells CNN.

  • Survivor of Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, 10, Is 'Surrounded by Love’ in Aftermath of Horror

    Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home