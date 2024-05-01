Hainault attack: Police wait to quiz sword rampage suspect in hospital after boy, 14, killed

Police are waiting to question the Hainault murder suspect after a 14-year-old boy died and four others were injured in a sword rampage.

A 36-year-old man was tasered and arrested on Tuesday morning, then taken to hospital, after sustaining injuries when his van hit a house.

Four other people were injured in the attack - two Met officers who suffered wounds that require surgery, but are not life-threatening, and two members of the public whose injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

Met Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

(Getty Images)

The sword-wielding suspect was Tasered and arrested at the scene but has not yet been interviewed because of his injuries, the Met said.

Dramatic footage captured the suspect being cornered and tasered by officers on a residential driveway.

The video shows how officers shout at the suspect, saying "Don't move, don't f****** move" after he is brought to the ground by three separate taser discharges.

The words “suspect contained" are eventually heard as a female officer pulls the sword away from the attacker.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the King's “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected" by the "horrific" stabbings, adding: "In particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life."

The Met was initially called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house. The suspect was then seen leaping over people's garden fences and walking around with a sword.

Forensic investigators in Laing Close in Hainault (PA Wire)

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe police had yet to find any “trace of a prior incident” involving police contact with the suspect, “but we will of course continue to make those inquiries".

A neighbour from nearby Laing Close, who witnessed the attacks, said he could "not stop envisioning the boy's face".

James Fernando, 39, told the PA news agency the suspect had asked one of his neighbours to "take the telephone from him to tell whoever was on the phone his location".

"Within two seconds after that she's realised something isn't right, started running and he's pulled a samurai sword from the back of his trouser,” he said.

"She's shouted to the other neighbour - a Nigerian boy who was on his way to school. As he's turned around, he's struck him on the face... he was dead on the spot.

"It's quite traumatising now. I can't stop envisioning the boy's face."

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell speaking to media from the scene (Getty Images)

Footage showed the suspect being chased by police as an officer is heard shouting "Lock your doors" as the sword-wielding man entered residential gardens.

Officers could be heard yelling "Come here", "Come this way" and "Drop the sword" at the suspect, who could be seen climbing on top of an outbuilding and dropping into a garden.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as "shocking", adding: "Such violence has no place on our streets".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I'm sure I speak for the entire city when I say our thoughts are with this young child and his family.”