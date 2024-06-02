New Hampshire Department of Justice aware of and monitoring death investigation in Concord

Cover Media

The pop icon has been sued by a fan over several complaints including unwanted exposure to sexual content during her show at California's Kia Forum on 7 March as part of her latest world tour. According to documents, plaintiff Justin Lipeles has filed a lawsuit against Madonna on behalf of himself and everyone else in California who purchased tickets to the concert. Lipeles has accused the hitmaker and her promoter Live Nation of six counts, including breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, negligence/negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair competition.