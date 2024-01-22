Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Princess of Wales amid health concerns

Harry and Meghan have reportedly sent well wishes to King Charles and the Princess of Wales (PA Archive)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly sent "get well messages" to King Charles and the Princess of Wales, as they face separate health concerns.

The Princess of Wales was on Monday spending a seventh day at a private London hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, while King Charles is preparing to undergo a prostate operation this week.

A source reportedly told the Mirror: "The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health.

"The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

The Waleses face an ongoing rift between William and his brother the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making controversial claims about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.

In November, the King and Princess of Wales were named as the two senior royals who reportedly made remarks about the colour of Prince Archie's skin, prior to his birth.

Kate and Charles on a joint engagement in east London in 2022 (PA Wire)

Buckingham and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on the allegations, which were made in the Dutch version of author Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

Kate, 42, underwent successful abdominal surgery after being admitted to private hospital The London Clinic on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Wednesday, with Buckingham Palace triggering a double royal health scare 90 minutes later when it revealed the King was to be treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace has not confirmed what the future Queen is being treated for, but confirmed the condition is non-cancerous, and said the surgery was planned.

The Prince of Wales drives away from the London Clinic, after visiting Kate on Thursday (PA)

Kate is said to be “doing well”. Her stay in hospital is set to be between 10 to 14 days, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Heir to the throne William kept Kate company at her bedside during a low-key, private visit to the London Clinic on Thursday.

William has stepped back from official duties for several weeks to juggle looking after the couple's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and care for his wife.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and will be being supported by their staff, including long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Kate’s family Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton are also expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses navigate the next few months as the princess recovers.

Buckingham Palace described King Charles' prostate condition as "benign".

The monarch is understood to have been keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

Charles and Kate pictured at the world premiere of James Bond film No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Benign prostate enlargement, or BPE, is common in men aged over the age of 50 and is not usually a serious threat to health.

The condition does not mean the patient has an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

"His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," said Buckingham Palace last week. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Meanwhile it was revealed on Sunday Sarah, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The disease was discovered after several moles were removed when the Duchess was undergoing treatment for breast cancer during the summer, her spokesperson said.

One of the moles was found to be a malignant melanoma, and doctors are working to establish if it was caught early.

Sarah, Duchess of York after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham Estate (AFP via Getty Images)

The 64-year-old, widely known as Fergie, is understood to be recovering at home surrounded by family.

Her spokesperson said: "Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”In June, the duchess’s breast cancer was found at an early stage during a routine mammogram and she had a mastectomy at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, which has treated the royal family for decades.