Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at film premiere in Jamaica

Harry and Meghan at the premiere with Jamaican MP Marlene Malahoo Forte

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a surprise appearance at a film premiere in Jamaica.

Harry and Meghan were photographed with the Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness at the screening of Bob Marley: One Love, a film celebrating the late reggae singer’s life.

Meghan, 42, wore a long, black A-line gown with gold earrings and had her hair in a slicked-back bun, while Harry, 39, was dressed in a dark suit and open-necked white shirt.

It comes as the King prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate and the Princess of Wales is still in hospital after her abdominal surgery.

The King has cancelled engagements ready for his corrective procedure in hospital this week, with the Queen urging her workaholic husband to take it easy.

Harry and Megan looked relaxed as they posed for pictures with Paramount Pictures chief executive Brian Robbins at the Carib 5 cinema in Kingston.

Marley’s son Ziggy was also in attendance.

The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/ZyPfn1wPnW — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) January 24, 2024

Mr Holness posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community.

“Bob Marley’s ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, has made him a symbol of unity and resilience.

“As we celebrate the premiere of this film, let us reflect on the enduring impact of Bob Marley’s work, recognizing the importance of his contribution to global conversations on peace, love, and social change.”

The biopic will be released in February and stars British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.