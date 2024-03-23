Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'reach out to Princess of Wales' following cancer news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly reached out in private to the Princess of Wales after she revealed she was being treated for cancer.

Kate spoke of undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly now reached out privately to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the BBC reported on Saturday.

It comes after Harry and Meghan, who live in California having stepped back as working royals, earlier issued a statement wishing her the best for her recovery.

The couple said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

It remains unclear if Harry will return to the UK, as he did after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

The duke cleared his diary and made the journey alone, with Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remaining at home in California.

But there was no reconciliation between Harry and his brother the Prince of Wales during the visit, after the duke spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing Charles.

He last appeared alongside the Windsors and the Waleses at the King’s coronation, but hurried home immediately afterwards to mark his son’s fourth birthday.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California with their family, the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of Harry’s family.

The duke’s allegations against his family appeared unrelenting in the aftermath of Megxit with his Oprah interview, and, in the months following the Queen’s death, his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.

There were accusations of racism in relation to Archie’s skin tone before he was born – with the remarks in the end alleged to have come from two senior royals – and claims Kensington Palace lied to protect William over reports he allegedly bullied Harry out of the royal family.

Story continues

The duke also accused William of physically attacking him and throwing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan, teasing him about his panic attacks, and, along with Kate, encouraging him to wear a Nazi uniform at a fancy dress party.

While Charles and Harry were said to still speak, William has reportedly not been in contact with his brother for an extended period of time.

Kate spoke about the “huge shock” of the medical development and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months” and at times her voice cracked with feeling.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led the nation in offering sympathy to the royal, saying in a statement: “The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.”

The princess was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

The King, who is also being treated for cancer, and the Queen have been told about the state of the princess’ health.

Speaking in the video message recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, the princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

It is understood the video was released on the day William and Kate’s three children began their Easter school holidays, to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother’s health.

Kate, who is casually dressed in the video and sitting on a bench, added: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The announcement may go some way to ending weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about the whereabouts and health of the future Queen.

It is not known how long Kate will be receiving treatment but it is understood she may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice, although this will not indicate a return to full-time duties.

Rumours online about the whereabouts of Kate intensified after William missed, at very short notice, the memorial service of his godfather the late King Constantine of Greece on February 27.

It is now understood the prince’s decision not to attend was related to his wife’s condition, but it is not known when the princess was told about the positive test for cancer.

William will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since her operation.

Kate ended her video message by saying: “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Mr Sunak said about the princess: “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

His words were echoed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who criticised the “lurid speculation” aimed at the royal, and said during her treatment she would receive “the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too”.