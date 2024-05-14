Harry and Meghan's charity 'delinquent' over records mishap, US authority says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has been labelled "delinquent" by California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit annual records.

A letter was sent to the charity on 3 May saying the foundation is "listed as delinquent" for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees".

The letter said an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from "soliciting or disbursing charitable funds" and its registration may be "suspended or revoked".

It is understood that a physical cheque was sent by Archewell Foundation but not received, and a new one has been sent to resolve the issue.

It is believed the charity was only made aware of this when the delinquency notice was published.

Now that a new cheque has been posted, the foundation expects the issue will be resolved, with this being reflected in records within seven business days.

The letter from California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warned: "An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.

"The organisation may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry.

"Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation that was created by Harry and Meghan in 2020.

On its website, the foundation says its mission is to "show up, do good", adding: "We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities - local and global - through acts of service and compassion."

The couple visited a local charity, Giants of Africa, in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, as part of a three-day visit to the country.

There, Harry and Meghan unveiled a partnership between Giants of Africa and the Archewell Foundation.