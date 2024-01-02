Harry Pitman stabbing: Royal Parks were warned about violence fears before 16-year-old’s death

Residents near the London park where a teenager was fatally stabbed as he waited to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks had written to Royal Parks calling for better security over fears that anti-social behaviour there could end in a tragedy.

London’s Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman said she had been told after the tragic killing of 16-year-old Harry Pitman on Primrose Hill that a group of residents had written “frequently over the last couple of years warning of such a tragedy” because of a rise in violence and anti-social behaviour.

She said some had “even hired a barrister to write a legal letter to Royal Parks” – which is responsible for Primrose Hill – “as they believe Royal Parks have not kept the park secure”.

Ms Waxman added: “This was a senseless tragedy and my thoughts are with Harry’s family and loved ones.”

It came as the Met police said a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further investigation. Harry was stabbed to death as hundreds gathered near the Primrose Hill viewing platform in Camden.

In a glowing tribute, his school described him as a “bright and promising young soul” who touched many lives “with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life”.

Detectives said Harry had been with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation”. Despite the efforts of police, paramedics and an Air Ambulance crew, he was declared dead at the scene shortly before midnight.

Harry’s sister Tayla, 19, standing outside the family’s home in Tottenham: “It doesn’t seem real, I keep on expecting him to come through the front door.

“His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can’t bring herself to remove it. He has a younger four-year-old brother and a five-year-old sister. We haven’t told them what’s happened yet, we don’t know how to. I hope whoever has done this knows they haven’t just taken a life, they’ve destroyed a whole family and community.”

Tayla said her brother harboured dreams of following their great-grandfather George Davis into the Army and had set his sights on joining the SAS.

Story continues

She added Harry could be “mischievous and cheeky” but he “didn’t have a bad bone in his body”.

His mother, Amanda Woolveridge, 37, and father Neil Pitman, 39, were too upset to comment.

Police officers conduct a fingertip search on Primrose Hill on Monday (PA)

Alex Rosen, Harry’s headteacher at St Thomas More Catholic School, mourned “the loss of a bright and promising young soul”. Mr Rosen said: “Harry touched the lives of many with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life.

“He will be remembered for his many qualities, particularly his resilience and the positive impact he had on those around him.“We encourage everyone to reach out to each other and share memories of Harry, celebrating the joy and warmth he brought into our lives.”

Harry’s older brother Patrick, 18, said his brother was a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan and had gone to Primrose Hill with seven friends.

He said: “We are all distraught, it just doesn’t seem real. We played video games and talked about getting older. He won’t grow older now, someone has taken his life away.”

Scotland Yard said Harry was the 21st teenager to be killed in London in 2023, 18 of whom were fatally stabbed. It marks a significant rise on the 14 homicides in 2022. The worst year on record was 2021, when 30 youngsters lost their lives.

The park in Primrose Hill was cordoned off as forensics teams put up a tent, while rubbish from Sunday night’s festivities littered the hillside.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan described the attack as a “senseless act of violence”. He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward immediately.”

One resident, who didn’t wish to be named, described the incident as “tragic but inevitable”, claiming that the park had become a “party hotspot” with drugs and alcohol since the pandemic.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “The tragic stabbing of Harry Pitman on New Year’s Eve is being investigated by the police. The park remains closed during these investigations. Our thoughts arewith Harry’s family and friends.

"Primrose Hill has been open to the public for many years, and we work closely with the police to nsure that it is safely enjoyed by visitors.

“On New Year’s Eve, the park was open until 1am for visitors to enjoy the celebrations, supported by a police presence, and The Royal Parks supplied stewards and tower lights.”

Detective Superintendent Jack Rowlands, who looks after neighbourhood policing in Camden, said: “As with all significant events in London, our local Camden team worked alongside partners in the borough to agree a policing plan for the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Primrose Hill.

“The plan was put in place with our very supportive safer neighbourhood team and there was no intelligence to suggest a threat that that any violence would take place.

“We are aware that there was private security at the entrance of the park conducting weapons sweeps, and both local Camden and Royal Parks police officers were within the footprint of the park on New Year’s Eve.

“The long term security of the park is a collaboration between Camden Council, the Royal Parks and the Met and we will continue to listen to residents’ concerns. The safety of everyone who visits the park is paramount.

“For a tragedy of this kind to take place on a day which should have been full of optimism is unthinkable – our local officers will continue to be on enhanced patrols in the coming days and we are available forlocal people to speak with.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “This is a senseless tragedy and I’m truly devastated for the family and friends of this young man. I am in close contact with the Met Police and an arrest has been made.

“Violent crime has a profound and long-lasting impact on communities and I’m determined to continue leading from the front to build a safer London for everyone.”

Ms Waxman added that Primrose Hill had been “packed with families and young people waiting to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks” and that support was available for any who had witnessed the tragedy via the London Victim and Witness Service.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police investigation team on 0208 785 8099. You can also share information online here.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.