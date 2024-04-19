Harry Styles’ stalker gets prison sentence, decade-long concert ban

The stalker who allegedly sent Harry Styles 8,000 cards in less than a month is headed in one direction — to jail.

The Hendon Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday sentenced Myra Carvalho to 14 weeks imprisonment and banned her from seeing the Grammy winner perform anywhere for 10 years.

The 35-year-old reportedly pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Carvalho was ordered not to contact the former One Direction frontman in any capacity. She is also not allowed to enter a certain area of northwest London described in the court records.

The Brazilian citizen reportedly resided at a hostel in southwest London after arriving in the U.K. in December.

In February, she was accused of sending Styles, 30, handwritten letters and ordered a series of cards for him online that were sent to his address.

Prosecutors reportedly said some of the cards sent were wedding cards.

The woman was also ordered to pay court fees coming to about $142.

