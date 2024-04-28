Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized in N.Y.C. After Rape Convictions Overturned

The disgraced former producer was admitted to Bellevue Hospital on Saturday, April 27, according to his lawyer and publicist

Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized.

On Saturday, April 27, the disgraced Hollywood producer, 72, was transported to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital in New York City for a “series of tests," his attorney, Arthur Aidala, and publicist, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to The Washington Post.



He was brought there from Rikers Island jail, where he’d been in custody. Weinstein’s 2020 convictions in New York for rape and sexual assault were overturned on April 25.

Weinstein was hospitalized after his health issues were “triggered” while being transferred, according to Engelmayer.

"[The move] triggered some of [Weinstein’s] health issues that warranted closer monitoring,” Engelmayer told the Post, adding that Weinstein’s hospital transfer “is consistent with his prior custody.”

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage Weinstein is in custody at Bellavue hospital, his attorney and publicist confirmed on April 27

Aidala told ABC 7 Chicago, "They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise.”

As of April 27, Weinstein was still at Bellevue, where he remained in custody, Frank Dywer, a spokesperson with the New York City Department of Correction, confirmed to the outlet.

Weinstein will return to Rikers after he has completed his medical tests, his lawyer said, per ABC 7. His hospitalization comes as he is due to appear at Manhattan Supreme Court on May 1.

Weinstein's attorney and publicist did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on April 28.

Scott Heins/Getty Weinstein was sent to hospital for medical tests

Earlier this week, a court decision was made to overturn Weinstein's 2020 convictions in New York State for rape and sexual assault.

The move came after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in February 2020 after being found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree — after being accused of forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and raping another woman in 2013 — in New York City.

Despite the overturning, Weinstein will remain in custody following his 2022 convictions for sex crimes charges in California.



