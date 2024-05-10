Harvey Weinstein will not be extradited to California for rape sentencing: Reports

Harvey Weinstein isn't going anywhere … for now.

Weinstein will remain in Rikers Island jail following a hearing in New York Thursday. At the hearing, the disgraced movie mogul did not consent to California's extradition request, according to The Associated Press and New York Daily News. His next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 7, per the outlets.

California still has 90 days to respond and will have to produce a warrant signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom for the 72-year-old to serve his 16-year sentence in the Golden State.

"They are not in a position to extradite Mr. Weinstein because they have not done what they need to do," Diana Fabi Samson, Weinstein's lawyer, said outside the courthouse Thursday, per AP and NY Daily News.

Samson added, "He is holding up as well as he can be under the circumstances of being incarcerated and having health issues."

Harvey Weinstein returns to Manhattan Supreme Court on May 1, 2024, after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned in Manhattan.

Harvey Weinstein prepares for retrial in New York following overturned 2020 conviction for rape

Last month, a New York appeals court overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction for rape in New York. On May 1, he was granted a retrial.

Weinstein was serving a 23-year sentence in a prison in upstate New York and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York City on April 27, Patrick Rocchio, a rep for The New York City Department of Correction, told USA TODAY.

He was discharged and brought to Rikers on Monday, per AP and NY Daily News.

A wave of rape and sexual assault allegations spanning decades against Weinstein began pouring out in 2017, spurring a reckoning in the entertainment industry with the #MeToo movement. The landmark New York sex crimes trial, resulting in the now-overturned guilty verdict, signified what felt to many like a turning point.

What happened in Harvey Weinstein's California trial?

The second trial, this time in Los Angeles, came as Weinstein served time in New York. A jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault, stemming from rape allegations brought by a woman identified as Jane Doe 1. Doe is now the only victim of Weinstein to obtain a criminal conviction against him. A jury in December 2022 found Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of Doe.

Weinstein is appealing the Los Angeles conviction, where he was found guilty of multiple counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible penetration with a foreign object.

But the jury hung on several other counts, including accusations involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the California governor's wife. The jury said it was unable to reach a verdict on her and another woman's claims, with Judge Lisa B. Lench declaring a mistrial on those counts.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years, after facing up to 18 additional years in prison. Lench sentenced him to eight years for forcible rape, six years for forcible oral copulation and two years for forcible penetration with a foreign object. She also rejected a motion by his lawyers for a new trial.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman, Marco della Cava and David Oliver

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harvey Weinstein will not be extradited to California, for now