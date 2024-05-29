Haysville man in critical condition after his home caught fire, official says

An 81-year-old man was hospitalized after his home caught fire Wednesday morning, fire officials say.

“He is in critical condition and in end of life care,” Sedgwick County fire marshal Bradley Crisp said.

The Sedgwick County District Fire 1 responded to a house fire at 9:46 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Bernice Ave in Haysville. Firefighters found a home engulfed in flames and the owner outside, Crisp added.

The man’s son, who lives next door, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and intense heat, Crisp said.

The 81-year-old man was taken to Ascension Via Christi’s burn unit.

His identity has not been released. The cause of the fire is being investigated.