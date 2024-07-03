Headed to vote in the election with your dog? Follow these tips

Cinna, an eight-year-old rescue dog from Greece, arrives with its owners at the polling station for the London mayoral election (May 2024) (PA Wire)

The final countdown is on - and not just for the general election, but also for some super cute snaps of furry friends at polling stations.

As Britain prepares to head for the polls, a lot of focus will no doubt be on the popular hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations.

During elections, whether they be local or national seats at stake, electorates tend to take their pets along for the ride, before sharing pictures of them across social media along with the viral hashtag.

The trend first began in 2015, and on Instagram, there are more than 52.5k posts attached to the hashtag. Snaps have also already begun trending in the UK on X (formerly known as Twitter) during the election build-up.

If you are planning on taking your pooch along for the big vote tomorrow (July 4), one dog behaviourist expert has come up with some top tips to make their walkies as stress-free as possible.

Carolyn Menteith, Behaviorist at Tails.com said the key is to be “prepared”.

1. Ensure you pack plenty of snacks and water

“Depending on the time of day you and your dog will be visiting your local polling station, it’s wise to expect that there may be a significant wait,” she said.

“Whether you are planning to vote before heading to the office, during your lunch break, or at the end of the working day - ensure that you bring plenty of snacks, treats, and water for your dog. This will keep them hydrated and sustained during the voting process.”

Ms Menteith also suggested taking along pre-frozen treats for your pooch if the weather is hot.

2. Take someone you know!

Does your dog have a favourite friend? If so, take them along.

Ms Menteith added: “Not all dogs are social by nature, and a large crowd of people at a polling station - especially if you live in a busy city or town - may become overwhelming for them.

“Consider visiting the polling station with a friend, family member, or neighbour with whom your dog is already familiar with. This will ensure they remain calm during your absence, and that they can be safely removed from any particularly stressful situations that arise from unwanted attention from fellow voters or passers-by.”

(Getty Images)

3. Check ahead of voting how long the queues are likely to be

This election is expected to be a busy one, and for this reason, there may be a bit of a wait at polling stations.

Ms Menteith continued: “If you’re planning to have your dog accompany you to vote, it’s worth checking in with others who have voted to understand how long queues are likely to be during busier periods of the day. You could also plan to visit first thing in the morning when the polls open at 7am, or towards the end of the evening before they close at 10pm.”

4. Prepare yourself for other furry friends

Due to the popularity of the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations here in the UK, you should prepare yourself for the fact that other voters will also be taking their dogs with them to the polling station, to capture photos to share across their social platforms.

According to Ms Menteith, “if your dog is prone to becoming nervous or anxious around other dogs, consider taking them for a long walk before heading to your local polling station”.

She added: “Exercise is as much of a mood booster for pets as it is for humans. Burning off your dog’s energy can help to reduce the likelihood that they’ll become wound up or hypersensitive to other dogs present in their vicinity.”