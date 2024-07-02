Heads up, Wichita chicken sandwich fans: This Chick-fil-A is about to temporarily close

Another Wichita Chick-fil-A will temporarily close for remodeling, and it will start this weekend.

The restaurant at 21st and Maize, which franchisee Jason Lansdown opened in 2012, will be closed for a couple of weeks starting on Saturday. On Friday, the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. but for drive-through service only. Customers are encouraged to utilize the restaurant’s mobile drive-through ordering system that day.

Lansdown, who also owns the Chick-fil-A at Maple and Ridge, said that while the restaurant is closed, it’ll get an upgrade to its drive-through. The window will be replaced with a sliding door that will allow employees to easily exit the restaurant and walk food out to customers waiting in their cars.

“It will make it much quicker for us to reach the guests,” he said.

Chick-fil-A is moving to sliding drive-through doors rather than windows. The Chick-fil-A at 21st and Maize will be closed starting on Saturday for a remodel that will include the installation of a drive-through door.

In November, the Chick-fil-A at Central and Rock, owned by franchisee Andrew Nelson, also temporarily closed and got a similar upgrade. It now has the walk-out drive-through door, as does Nelson’s brand new Chick-fil-A that opened at K-96 and Greenwich in August 2022.

Lansdown also wants to put to rest a fear he’s been hearing from customers: The play area at the restaurant at 21st and Maize will remain.

“People have been asking about that,” he said. “But we’re very passionate about keeping the play area.”

Lansdown said he does not yet have a specific date when the 21st and Maize restaurant will reopen. When it closes, he suggests people patronize his other restaurant at Maple and Ridge.

Six Wichita restaurants win 2024 Wine Spectator awards: One falls off list, one returns

She lost her restaurant lease in June. But after a feverish search, she’s found a new spot

An ‘express’ version of this popular Rock Road restaurant will open on the west side