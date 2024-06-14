Hear Taylor Swift's Dancer Switch Up His Usual 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' Shoutout for 100th Eras Show

Kameron Saunders usually quips "Like, ever!" when Swift gives him the mic, but he changed it up for Thursday's show

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing onstage with her dancers during the Eras Tour on June 13, 2024

The Eras Tour continues to be filled with surprises — even during the 100th show!

To celebrate the milestone, Taylor Swift's dancer, Kameron Saunders, playfully switched up his usual "Like, ever" shoutout during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" to something even more special.

Fan-filmed footage shared on TikTok from the Thursday, June 13, concert at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, showed the dancer, who says the phrase in the native language of where the performance is taking place, to "for the 100th time, no."

Immediately after Saunders said the new phrase, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Kameron Saunders at the premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' on October 11, 2023

Related: All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

As for Swift, 34, her way of celebrating the milestone was by announcing that the tour would officially end in December.

Additional fan-filmed footage showed Swift telling the crowd of concertgoers, "A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?' The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

"That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us," she continued. "It's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups."

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing in Liverpool, England on June 13, 2024

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Related: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Surprise Songs: The List So Far

Aside from having record-breaking sales and a successful concert film, the tour has also contributed to Swift's romance with Travis Kelce.

During a July 2023 episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce, 34, confessed that he attended Swift's show at Arrowhead Stadium and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

That September, Swift made a surprise appearance at his game against the Chicago Bears, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.