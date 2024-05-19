‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Teases “More Grown Up” Season 3

Joe Locke is teasing Heartstopper Season 3 and says it will tackle darker issues.

Locke attended Disney’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Thursday and teased what viewers can expect when the third season of the Netflix series premieres on October 3.

“It’s definitely a more grown-up season,” Locke told Deadline. “We deal with more darker issues, Charlies mental health is a big focus. And it’s still Heartstopper, so there’s always the light at the end of the tunnel, which is a really great way of dealing with issues like that.”

Joe Locke teases Season 3 of ‘Heartstopper’ will be “a more grown up” season and “Charlie’s mental health” will be a big focus pic.twitter.com/PPp5UXIL79 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024

Locke stars as Charlie Spring and co-stars with Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson. Season 3 of the teen drama has Charlie wanting to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.

As the summer vacation ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey was recently announced as an addition for Season 3 of the series, while Olivia Colman recently revealed she was not part of the new season. Colman played Charlie’s mom since the beginning but had to opt out of the third season due to scheduling.

