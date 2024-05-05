Heat and humidity prompt red-flag warning for runners in Flying Pig Marathon

The Canadian Press

BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another. Down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series a week ago, this iteration of the Maple Leafs — left for dead by fans and media alike — could roll over and book their tee times. Or push back and fight. Keefe had no complaints after his group battled injury and illness to stretch a patient, defensively stout opponent to its limit. In the end, however, that effort still wasn't enough. David Pastrnak scored