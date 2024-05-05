Heat and humidity prompt red-flag warning for runners in Flying Pig Marathon
Heat and humidity prompt red-flag warning for runners in Flying Pig Marathon
Heat and humidity prompt red-flag warning for runners in Flying Pig Marathon
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out to Churchill Downs for the famous horse race on Saturday, May 4
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another. Down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series a week ago, this iteration of the Maple Leafs — left for dead by fans and media alike — could roll over and book their tee times. Or push back and fight. Keefe had no complaints after his group battled injury and illness to stretch a patient, defensively stout opponent to its limit. In the end, however, that effort still wasn't enough. David Pastrnak scored
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Backlash France 2024, including Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles.
Who will advance in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs? Predicting the winner of the second round series.
BOSTON — Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Toronto was also minus a big piece that helped the club climb out of a 3-1 hole to force the do-or-die tilt — goaltender Joseph Woll was nowhere to be found when the teams headed out for warmups at TD Garden. The Leafs announced as the players were hitting the ice that the 25-year-old suffered an undisclosed injury in their Game 6 victory. Woll was outstanding in allowing tw
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals. Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average. The six-foot-five, 2
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team had a decision to make. The Maple Leafs head coach watched his players put in a terrible Game 4 performance on home ice against the Boston Bruins — one that left them sitting in a 3-1 series hole against an opponent seemingly on cruise control to the second round of the Stanley Cup tournament. The disastrous showing last Saturday also included star Toronto forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander bickering on the bench, and brought ugly narrative
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brooks Koepka.
NFL Network is cutting ties with commentator Michal Irvin after 15 years, Deadline has learned. Irvin’s exit comes amid a major shakeup at the network. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had been at the network since 2009. Irvin made headlines when he was booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage in 2023 following a …
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
Mauricio Ruffy made quite the violent first impression at UFC 301 as he bloodied and battered Jamie Mullarkey before a mercy stoppage.
The 30-year-old became only the ninth qualifier to reach a Crucible final.
It was time. Boomer Esiason seemed almost relieved as he discussed his departure this week from his The NFL Today cohosting duties, saying he was planning on leaving anyway. It was announced this week that Esiason and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms will no longer be on the show. Esiason said Friday during …
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Here's a look at where the NHL playoffs bracket stands with the second round series (mostly) set in stone.
Mystik Dan emerged from a field of 20 horses to win the historic 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish on Saturday night at Churchill Downs.
The UK sports media have got excited this weekend with reports that Will Ferrell is the latest movie star to bring his celebrity, and his wallet, to English football. The Sun newspaper was the first to print its exclusive that the Elf star had bought a “large stake” in Leeds United Football Club after falling …
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke