Heat, humid air mass reignites thunderstorm chance in southern Ontario

With the ongoing heat dome parked over the Great Lakes, the resulting hot temperatures and humidity are sparking another chance of thunderstorms for southern Ontario on Wednesday.

A very moist and humid air mass is in place in southern Ontario, something very noticeable with the higher humidex values. The muggy air was enough to spark pop-up thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The atmosphere will remain in an unstable state on Wednesday, so additional thunderstorm activity is possible throughout the entire day with more organized storms inland developing into the afternoon.

Wednesday southern Ontario and Quebec storm risk map_June 18

If they do come to fruition, some of the thunderstorms could become severe due to the threat of torrential rainfall and locally gusty winds.

The atmosphere has ample amounts of moisture, so the greatest risk with these storms is heavy rain, especially since the storms will slowly drop a lot of rain in the same location.

Southern Ontario Wednesday evening precipitation timing_June 18

Regions that see sustained thunderstorm activity are capable of accumulating over 50 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours.

Another round of thunderstorm activity will be possible throughout the evening and overnight hours.

There will be the potential for localized flooding as storms move slowly across, dropping lot of rain over the same location, especially in urban areas where flash flooding is a possibility.

Wednesday southern Ontario and Quebec temperatures and feels like_June 18

Exactly where and the timing of the storms is uncertain, but storms will initially develop inland from Lake Ontario, moving closer to the shoreline through the early evening hours. However, there is low confidence on another round of storms late into the evening.

Widespread heat warnings are in effect, as well, as temperatures soar well into the 30s, feeling closer to 40 with the humidex.

As well, there are special air quality statements in place because of the stagnant, hot, humid air mass.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more weather updates across southern Ontario.