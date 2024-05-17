Heated argument leads to fatal shooting of man in Kansas City park: Police

One man is dead after a disagreement at a Kansas City park turned violent, according to Kansas City police.

KCPD officers responded to Town Fork Creek Greenway off Bellefontaine Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, following reports of a shooting. They found a man in the park with a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a KCPD spokesperson.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Several people were involved in the argument, DiMartino said.

KCPD is treating the death as a homicide and will continue to interview witnesses. The department is offering cash rewards up to $25,000 for anonymous tips related to the homicide.

The shooting was the 54th homicide reported in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by the Star.

At this time last year, the Star found, 60 homicides had taken place in the city.