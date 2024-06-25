Heathrow ground vehicle bursts into flames while parked next to British Airways plane

A vehicle with mobile stairs burst into flames next to a British Airways plane

A fire broke out on stairs next to a British Airways plane at Heathrow Airport, leaving the vehicle clouded in smoke.

Footage shared on social media on Monday shows flames ripping through the front of a ground vehicle parked besides a A320 plane at Terminal 5 of the London airport.

Flames and large clouds of black smoke are seen coming from the mobile stairs, used to help passengers get on their flights.

A British Airways spokesperson has since confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Neither of these videos are mine but were forwarded via WhatsApp…so I’ve no idea who to credit…some videos of today’s fire at Heathrow…glad everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/zKFGv9nTVV — Andy Monks ✈️ (@AndythePandy_) June 24, 2024

Firefighters were spotted battling the blaze with water jets just yards away from the terminal building.

Heathrow Airport confirmed no passengers were on the aircraft at the time.

A spokesperson told the Mirror the airport fire service had attended to the incident promptly.

The aircraft affected, registered as G-EUYO, last flew to Heathrow from Athens, Greece, at 5.14pm on Monday afternoon, but no one was onboard the plane when the fire happened beside it.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "Emergency services quickly extinguished a small fire of a third party ground vehicle. No customers were impacted and there were no injuries."

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended to provide assistance.