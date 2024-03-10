Heavy snowfall in the forecast for parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will see some rough weather beginning Sunday, extending into Monday. (Courtesy of Environment Canada - image credit)

A late winter storm is set to hit the Maritimes beginning Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for northern New Brunswick, forecasting up to 40 centimetres of snow by Monday afternoon.

Residents living in the Acadian Peninsula, in and around Miramichi and in the Bathurst and Chaleur region, can expect easterly gusts up to 70 km/h, but blowing snow is not anticipated.

The temperature will be around zero degrees in the area.

Environment Canada is urging caution on the roads and sidewalks as snow will accumulate.

While the north is getting snow, Fredericton and southern areas of the province can expect up to 45 millimetres of rain.

Bay Ferries has cancelled Digby-Saint John crossings Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. The company's website said service is expected to resume Monday afternoon.

Rain will mix with snow on Monday as the system tapers off, according to Environment Canada. It says flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Water levels in Grand Manan and coastal areas of Charlotte County may be higher than usual during high tide on Sunday evening.

Nova Scotia

Residents of northern Nova Scotia will also get 30 centimetres of snow overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Parts of Inverness County will see rain and warmer temperatures during this period.

Sydney Metro, Cape Breton County and areas further south can expect up to 50 millimetres of rain.

According to Environment Canada, rain will reach Cape Breton County near midnight.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled their ferry operations between North Sydney to Port aux Basques for Sunday and the 11:45 a.m. trips on Monday.

Southeasterly gusts up to 80 km/h will accompany rainfall. Some eastern parts of the province could also get snow up to five or more centimetres Sunday night.

No warnings are in place for Prince Edward Island.