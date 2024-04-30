'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar': Release date, cast, where to watch the 'epic saga of love, power, betrayal'

L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo, Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Richa Chadha as Lajjo in Netflix's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar."

Step into the world of glamor, opulence, old-school charm, courtesans and nawabs (royalty) with Netflix's much-anticipated "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar."

The series created and directed by award-winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali follows arch nemeses and reigning courtesans Mallikajaan and Fareedan as they battle for the succession of Heeramandi, a bustling center for performing arts, culture, poetry and dances in pre-partition Lahore. Bhansali's previous works include "Bajirao Mastani" and "Devdas," which premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

"Set in pre-independent India against the backdrop of the freedom movement, Heeramandi is an epic saga of love, power, betrayal, struggle and, ultimately, freedom," says Netflix about the series.

Bhansali, in a statement, added the series tells the story of "extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles".

Here's everything you need to know about the "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," touted to be Netflix's most expensive production in India and "grandest endeavor yet" according to VP Netflix India Monika Shergill.

Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar."

When does 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' premiere?

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, May 1 at 3 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PT.

How many episodes does 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' have?

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will have eight episodes.

Is 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' based on a true story?

While "Heeramandi," or diamond market in English, is an actual location in Lahore, Pakistan, Bhansali on multiple occasions has said that characters in the series are not based on real people.

What is Heeramandi?

Dancers twirling in Netflix's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar."

Heeramandi, Lahore's oldest red-light district, was once a bustling entertainment district for royalty with seductive courtesans, music and dance. In the evenings, buildings in the area, located just outside of the royal Lahore Fort, would be lit up as men would gather to watch the performances.

While Heeramandi is commonly associated with sex and prostitution, it was far from that at the peak of its existence. The courtesans were trained in music, etiquette and dance and the women of the area were a social symbol for the elite, with their presence at ceremonies a statement of class and wealth akin to Japan's geishas. Nobles and elite families in the city would send their daughters and sons to learn dance and etiquette from them, according to the New York Times.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' cast

L to R: Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo in Netflix's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar".

The star cast of "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" includes:

Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan

Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan

Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda

Richa Chadha as Lajjo

Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohommad

Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb

Shekhar Suman as Nawab Zulfiqar

Adhyayan Suman as Zorawar

Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" on April 9.

