Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Pierce Brosnan to star in film of Richard Osman detective book

Writer Richard Osman has revealed the star-studded cast for the film of his best-selling detective book The Thursday Murder Club will include Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Pierce Brosnan.

Speaking on the new episode of his podcast The Rest is Entertainment with Marina Hyde, Osman said: "I'm now allowed to officially announce three of the four members of the Thursday Murder Club. Elizabeth is going to be played by the person who people most often shout at me in the street as them wanting them to play Elizabeth... Helen Mirren, which is very exciting.”

“Ibrahim is Sir Ben Kingsley” Osman went on, adding: “Ron is going to be played by – I'm going to say the most handsome man in the world, so he’s going to have to dull himself down a bit... Pierce Brosnan.”

Osman said the final member of the quartet had not been finalised. “Joyce we're still in negotiations but again the name is the one that people most shout at me in the street” he said. “Lots more casting to come in the following weeks.”

"We're filming this summer from end of June to September, all in England” Osman went on, also revealing that Chris Columbus is set to direct. Columbus directed Home Alone and the first Harry Potter film, as well as writing Osman’s wife Ingrid Oliver’s “favourite film of all time”, The Goonies. “He's working on the script at the moment” Osman said.

"Mirren, Kingsley, Brosnan – I can see the poster now. As summer goes on, any questions for the Q&A edition [of the podcast] about Ben Kingsley, his views on things, just ask me. I'll be having tea with him on a bus..."

The Thursday Murder Club is a detective story set in a retirement home. It came out in 2020 and became a best-seller. Osman was previously known for his work as a TV presenter and producer, but has since released three more books in the series.