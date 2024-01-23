Helicopter crashes north of Terrace with several people on board

The B.C. Ambulance Service was called to assist after a crash involving a heli-skiing operation north of Terrace on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Search and rescue crews were on the scene north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday afternoon after a helicopter crashed with several people on board.

David Jephson of Terrace Search and Rescue told CBC that his team was notified of the crash involving a heli-skiing group at around 4 p.m. PT. He said rescuers were informed that seven people needed to be brought to safety, but he had no information on their condition.

Ambulances were waiting on Highway 113 to bring the occupants to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace, where staff have been told to expect multiple patients.

Jephson said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was also called to assist, and Cormorant helicopters from Comox, as well as helicopters that were already in the area of the crash, have been working to bring people to the waiting ambulances.

More to come.