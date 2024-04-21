So Help Me Todd Creator, Cast React to Cancellation: ‘This Has Been the Best Professional Experience of My Life’

Members of the So Help Me Todd team are reacting to CBS’ cancellation of the legal drama last week after two seasons.

Creator Scott Prendergast posted a tribute to the series on Instagram Friday, thanking CBS “for the phenomenal opportunity,” and called the network “a wonderful place to work.”

“Working on this level, with this scope, with these actors, on these sets, with these writers, with this brilliant crew, this wardrobe, these editors, these composers, these creative executives who care so very much — has been the best professional experience of my life,” he continued.

He added that’s it’s a privilege to “stand on our huge stages and watch all these magicians at work. It is so extraordinary to get to dream up these ideas and characters and jokes and stories and then stand back as incredibly talented professionals bring them to life.”

Prendergast concluded his note by formally thanking his team and fans. “I took a story about me and my Mom and hundreds of people came together to build it into something else, something huge, something beautiful, something funny,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone involved, and to all our viewers. One million thank yous will never be enough.”

Marcia Gay Harden, who stars as Margaret Wright, also thanked the “fantastic crew” in an Instagram story.

Harden’s on-screen son and co-star Skylar Astin acknowledged the cancellation on his Instagram, reposting a photo from Season 2 makeup artist Jennifer Powell in which she addressed the news.

As TVLine previously reported, Todd did not plan for its upcoming finale to be a possible series ender. Sources tell us that the episode — which airs immediately after Young Sheldon‘s two-episode farewell on Thursday, May 16 at 9 pm — ends on a huge cliffhanger. And now that the show has been cancelled, it seems unlikely that we’ll get an on-screen resolution.

