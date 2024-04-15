In her offseason, Taylor Swift brings back Chiefs style on sushi date with Travis Kelce

Is it safe to say yet that Taylor Swift is deep into her “Red Era”?

You know we’re not talking about her album.

Swift style watchers took note of the Chiefs-red varsity jacket she recently wore when she and boyfriend Travis Kelce were seen grabbing sushi in a Los Angeles strip mall.

It was a preppy look football fans became familiar with when she began attending Kelce’s games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Varsity jacket. Short skirt. Boots. Those red lips.

“It looks like Taylor Swift has made a brief return to her Sunday Football style after adopting a softer spring palette as she gears up for the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department,” wrote Glamour.

The look bore “much more resemblance to the vintage Chiefs sweaters and Reputation-coded ensembles she favored this past fall.”

It conjured the sporty outerwear Swift wore during the Chiefs Super Bowl-winning season, from the red Wear by Erin Andrews windbreaker at the Denver game to the oversized red jacket created from one of Kelce’s No. 87 jerseys by NFL wife and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk.

Sarah Chapelle, keeper of Taylor Swift Styled on Instagram, broke down the look. Swift was “spotted out to dinner this week in a look that, to my eye, wouldn’t be out of place in a top box at Arrowhead Stadium,” she wrote.

“Though off-duty from her football spectator activities, this outfit has all the hallmarks of Taylor’s sporty aesthetic uniform she leaned on and we became familiar with when cheering at Travis’ games during the 2023-24 NFL season.”

Chapelle identified the coat as a vintage Urban Lapel jacket and noticed how the red strap-ties on the $3,200 Gucci Luce Small Shoulder Bag the singer carried coordinated with the jacket.

Chapelle, whose book “Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Years” debuts Oct. 8, wrote that the outfit felt “like a subconscious signal boost to the public of her present reality. It bears remembering that Tortured Poets is an album a minimum of 18 months in the making.” Swifties assume the album is a catharsis from her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after a six-year relationship.

“I think about that key fifth stage in the process of grief, Acceptance, and how different Taylor’s life must look like now on the other side of the lifeline I’m sure Tortured Poets presented for her creatively and emotionally.

“And this outfit feels like the very embodiment of those significant life changes and leaps into love she’s made since April 2023.”

Glamour noted that “while one arm carried her Gucci purse, Swift used the other to hold hands with Kelce, who was dressed in a hunter green crewneck and matching shorts.”