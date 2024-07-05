'Here's to a new chapter': Carol Vorderman and Lily Allen lead celebrity reaction to Labour election win

Tina Campbell
·1 min read
Carol Vorderman was jubilant over the general election result (Channel 4)
Some of Labour’s biggest celebrity cheerleaders have responded after their history-making triumph at the general election saw them trounce the Conservatives.

Leading the charge was former Countdown star-turned-political-mouthpiece Carol Vorderman, 63.

After the results of the bombshell exit poll were announced, Vorderman - who was appearing on Channel 4’s TV election coverage - declared: “Everybody out there is thinking ‘no more of the lies, the deceit, the corruption’.”

Later taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she added: “Johnny Mercer gone. Jacob Rees Mogg gone. Gillian Keegan gone. Tories we don't have to endure anymore. Here's to a new chapter. You are all AMAZING.”

She also uploaded a mocking video to Instagram, which she captioned: “POV [point of view]: The Labour Party have just won a landslide in the election.”

Bursting out of a door marked Dressing Room, Vorderman mouthed to a voiceover: “Oh my God, ok it's happening. Everyone stay calm.”

After bumping into two women who were carrying bundles of paper, she was met by Guardian columnist Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who continued: “Everyone stay calm. Stay [bleep] calm!”

Also taking to social media was singer and actress Lily Allen, 39, who wrote “thank f***” after Labour’s victory became apparent.

While drummer Chris “Woody” Wood, 38, from the band Bastille penned: “Well thank f*** for that. Cheerio you c***s.”

Even celebrity chef Nigella Lawson couldn’t resist a cheeky political dig as she posted an emoji of a lettuce after Liz Truss - who was outlasted as PM by a lettuce - lost her seat in the election.

