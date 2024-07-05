'Here's to a new chapter': Carol Vorderman and Lily Allen lead celebrity reaction to Labour election win

Some of Labour’s biggest celebrity cheerleaders have responded after their history-making triumph at the general election saw them trounce the Conservatives.

Leading the charge was former Countdown star-turned-political-mouthpiece Carol Vorderman, 63.

After the results of the bombshell exit poll were announced, Vorderman - who was appearing on Channel 4’s TV election coverage - declared: “Everybody out there is thinking ‘no more of the lies, the deceit, the corruption’.”

Later taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she added: “Johnny Mercer gone. Jacob Rees Mogg gone. Gillian Keegan gone. Tories we don't have to endure anymore. Here's to a new chapter. You are all AMAZING.”

She also uploaded a mocking video to Instagram, which she captioned: “POV [point of view]: The Labour Party have just won a landslide in the election.”

Bursting out of a door marked Dressing Room, Vorderman mouthed to a voiceover: “Oh my God, ok it's happening. Everyone stay calm.”

After bumping into two women who were carrying bundles of paper, she was met by Guardian columnist Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who continued: “Everyone stay calm. Stay [bleep] calm!”

Also taking to social media was singer and actress Lily Allen, 39, who wrote “thank f***” after Labour’s victory became apparent.

While drummer Chris “Woody” Wood, 38, from the band Bastille penned: “Well thank f*** for that. Cheerio you c***s.”

🤸🏽‍♂️🥬🤸🏽‍♂️ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 5, 2024

Even celebrity chef Nigella Lawson couldn’t resist a cheeky political dig as she posted an emoji of a lettuce after Liz Truss - who was outlasted as PM by a lettuce - lost her seat in the election.