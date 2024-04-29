Here's Why You Should Never Throw Out The Liquid On Your Yoghurt

ThamKC via Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve ever glanced down at your yoghurt to see an ominous puddle, you probably assumed (like me) that it was down to condensation. The next logical step, it seems, is to throw it out.



However according to Dr. Karan Rajan, not only is this stuff most definitely not water, it’s actually great for us too.



In a recent TikTok, he shared that “this mysterious puddle is full of essential nutrients” and is best mixed back into your beloved Fromage Frais (yes, really).



How did it get there in the first place?

The puddle is actually whey (as in, whey of Little Miss Muffet fame).



Dr. Rajan explains that when making yoghurt, you have to separate the more solid curds in milk from its runnier whey.



But of course, some of this is still left in the tub after mixing (especially for runner natural yoghurts) ― and when left for a while, the liquir begins to separate again.



“The longer you leave your yoghurt undisturbed, the more likely it is that whey will build up and rise to the top and leave a watery film,” the doctor shared in his TikTok.



So... why should I eat it?

As Dr. Rajan says, whey is filled with protein, vitamin B12, calcium, and “even probiotics, as well as a bunch of other minerals.”



But if you can’t stand the stuff at all ― even considering how good it can be for you ― he recommends buying Greek or Icelandic yoghurt, which have been strained of as much whey as possible to help make them thicker and creamier.



“You’re more likely to get this yoghurt pee from regular non-Greek yoghurt,” he explainns, “especially those without added stabilisers.”



If you can face the liquid, though, “just stir it back in and enjoy” ― or, if you like, you can even use it as a starter for homemade yoghurt.



And you can make that as creamy, or watery, as you like.

Related...