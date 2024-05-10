He's been in an LA hospital for weeks and they have no idea who he is. Can you help?

The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California are hoping to identity a patient they found in South Los Angeles on April 15, 2024.

A Los Angeles County hospital is hoping to reunite a patient found nearly a month ago with his loved ones.

Officials at the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California have been unable to identity a patient they discovered in South L.A. on April 15.

The patient can not communicate his name or any other information that could help with his identification, according to a news release. Staff could not offer more information on his health status due to patient confidentiality laws.

The hospital's Social Services department have been unable to contact any family members for the patient as of May 9.

Patient is believed to be in mid-60's

The patient is a white man believed to be in his mid- 60’s. He has gray hair and blue eyes and is about 6’1” and weighs about 125 pounds, according to the hospital.

Anyone who recognizes him is advised to contact the hospital Social Services office at (310) 900-8630 and use patient reference number 11. During after hours and on the weekend they should call (310) 900-7993 and ask for Social Services.

"We hope to connect him to his loved ones soon," the release said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles hospital patient is unknown man; officials ask for help