HGTV's Jasmine Roth Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Brett: 'Counting Down the Days' (Exclusive)

Jasmine Roth's family is growing!

The HGTV star, 39, is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Brett, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Roth, who hosts the shows Hidden Potential and HELP! I Wrecked My House, and Brett are also parents to daughter Hazel Lynn, 4.

"We're so excited to announce that our family is growing! It's definitely been a little different this time around, being pregnant at almost 40 is no joke," Roth tells PEOPLE. "That said, this was a very intentional decision for us."

"It took over a year to get pregnant, so we're feeling very fortunate to be on this journey, and are thrilled to soon be a family of four. Our daughter Hazel can't wait to be a big sister. She loves babies right now and is counting down the days until she gets to meet our new little one."

The couple — who were roommates in college and later tied the knot in 2013 — welcomed their first baby in April 2020.

“It’s a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away,” Roth told PEOPLE at the time. “We’ve had the best experience at the hospital (thank you healthcare workers!) and can’t wait to return home in the next couple days.”

The new mom continued, “Our family and friends are so supportive over lots of videochats and even though it’s not how we planned, it’s been absolutely perfect. She’s only a couple hours old and loved so much already!”

When they first announced they were expecting, Roth and her husband shared the exciting news with PEOPLE, saying, “The word ‘excited’ just doesn’t properly serve the emotions, feelings and overall smile I have been carrying since finding out the news.”

Adding that even though she and her husband were “over-the-moon excited,” Roth said she also felt “beyond nervous” to start the next phase of her life.

“I’m sure every new mom goes through this, but it’s a wild feeling not knowing what’s going to happen. Already I have learned patience,” Roth added. “I have had to let go of control and trust my body, and I know this little one is going to change everything in the best way. We can’t wait for this little one to sweep us off our feet.”

