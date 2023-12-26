High school basketball tournament scores, schedules
Follow live high school basketball scores, plus get final results and upcoming schedules during post-Christmas tournament week.
This week’s schedules/results
Tuesday
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT (boys/girls)
(at Freedom High)
(first round)
(girls) Concord Academy vs. East Rutherford, 10 a.m.
(girls) T.C. Roberson vs. Hibriten, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) T.C. Roberson vs. Hibriten, 1
(boys) West Caldwell vs. Hickory Christian, 2:30
(girls) Asheville School vs. Draughn, 4
(boys) Draughn vs. North Cross (VA), 5:30
(girls) Freedom vs. RS Prep, 7
(boys) Chase vs. Freedom, 8:30
Wednesday
BUD BLACK/DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Cherryville High)
(semifinals)
(girls) Piedmont Community Charter vs. Highland Tech, 3
(boys) Piedmont Community Charter vs. Highland Tech, 4:30
(girls) Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. Cherryville, 6
(boys) Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. Cherryville, 7:30
CAROLINAS CHALLENGE SHOWCASE
(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)
(boys) Northside Christian vs. Indian Land, 12:30
(boys) Charlotte Christian vs. Richland Northeast (SC), 2
(boys) Charlotte Country Day vs. Irmo (SC), 3:30
(girls) Sanford Grace Christian vs. Camden (SC), 7
COMET CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)
(at North Stanly High)
(first round)
Valor Prep vs. Union Academy, 5:30
North Stanly vs. Central Academy, 7
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM (boys/girls)
(at East Lincoln High)
(first round)
(boys) Christ the King vs. Bessemer City, 1
(girls) Jay M. Robinson vs. East Mecklenburg, 1 (old gym)
(boys) Jay M. Robinson vs. Comenius School, 2:30
(girls) Central Cabarrus vs. Bessemer City, 2:30 (old gym)
(girls) West Cabarrus vs. North Gaston, 4
(boys) Lake Norman Charter vs. SouthLake Christian, 5:30
(girls) East Lincoln vs. Lake Norman Charter, 7
(boys) East Lincoln vs. North Gaston, 8:30
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT (boys/girls)
(at Freedom High)
(semifinals)
(girls) Concord Academy-East Rutherford loser vs. T.C. Roberson-Hibriten loser, 10 a.m.
(girls) Asheville School-Draughn loser vs. Freedom-RS Prep loser, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) T.C. Roberson-Hibriten loser vs. West Caldwell-Hickory Christian loser, 1
(boys) Draughn-North Cross loser vs. Freedom-Chase loser, 2:30
(girls) Concord Academy-East Rutherford winner vs. T.C. Roberson-Hibriten winner, 4
(boys) T.C. Roberson-Hibriten winner vs. West Caldwell-Hickory Christian winner, 5:30
(girls) Asheville School-Draughn winner vs. Freedom-RS Prep winner, 7
(boys) Draughn-North Cross winner vs. Freedom-Chase winner, 8:30
JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)
(at William Peace Univ., Raleigh)
Charlotte Catholic vs. Watauga, 10:30 a.m.
Mallard Creek vs. Morris Catholic (NJ), 3
North Pitt vs. Rolesville, 4:30
(Girls’ non-tournament)
Independence vs. Bishop McGuinness, at William Peace Univ., noon
(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)
(at Broughton High)
Word of God vs. Christ School, 2
Myers Park vs. Garner, 3:30
Millbrook vs. Highland (VA), 5
Moravian Prep vs. Enloe, 6:30
(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)
(at Broughton High)
Cannon School vs. Broughton, 8
MOUNT PLEASANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls’ first round)
Parkwood vs. Albemarle, 9 a.m.
Mooresville vs. Concord, 10:30 a.m.
West Stanly vs. Northwest Cabarrus, noon
Mount Pleasant vs. Sun Valley, 1:30
(boys’ first round)
Concord vs. Albemarle, 4
Charlotte Catholic vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 5:30
Mount Pleasant vs. Albemarle, 7
Central Cabarrus vs. Sun Valley, 8:30
MOUNTAINEER CLASSIC (boys)
(at Kings Mountain High)
(first round)
Providence Day vs. Charlotte Lab School, 3
Gaston Day vs. Ballou (DC), 4:30
Shelby vs. East Rutherford, 6
Palisades vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at North Lincoln High)
(first round)
(girls) Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 9 a.m.
(boys) Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Ashbrook vs. Lincolnton, noon
(boys) Ashbrook vs. Lincolnton, 1:30
(girls) Forestview vs. West Lincoln, 3
(boys) Forestview vs. West Lincoln, 4:30
(girls) North Lincoln vs. Christ the King, 6
(boys) North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 7:30
Thursday
BATTLE AT THE VILLAGES (boys)
(at The Villages, FL)
(first round)
Concord Academy vs. Orlando Olympic, 1
Florida State Univ. High vs. Covington (KY) Catholic, 3
Fort Myers De La Salle vs. West Forsyth, 5
Miami Norland vs. The Villages, 7
BOBCAT CLASSIC (boys)
(at Bluffton High, SC)
(first round)
Marvin Ridge vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 10:30 a.m.
Marietta (GA) vs. Hampton County (SC), 1:30
South Point vs. Jacksonville Episcopal, 4:30
Bluffton (SC) vs. Cypress Bay (FL), 7:30
BUD BLACK/DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Cherryville High)
Girls’ third place: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech loser vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville loser, 3
Boys’ third place: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech loser vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville loser, 4:30
Girls’ championship: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville winner, 6
Boys’ championship: Piedmont Community-Highland Tech winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Cherryville winner, 7:30
CAROLINAS CHALLENGE SHOWCASE (boys)
(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)
Indian Land vs. Charlotte Christian, 2:10
Charlotte Country Day vs. Richland Northeast (SC), 3:50
Northside Christian vs. Irmo (SC), 5:30
CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC (boys)
(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)
(two gyms in use)
(American Bracket)
Grayson (GA) vs. Imani Christian (PA), 11:10 a.m.
St. John’s (DC) vs. Keenan (SC), 5:20
Ridge View (SC) vs. River Bluff (SC), 7:30
Lancaster vs. John Marshall (VA), 7:30
COMET CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)
(at North Stanly High)
(first round)
West Stanly vs. Corvian Community, 5:30
South Stanly vs. Bonnie Cone Leadership, 7
COPPERHEAD CLASSIC (boy/girls)
(at Catawba Ridge High)
(first round)
(girls) Marvin Ridge vs. Fort Mill, noon
(boys) York vs. Phillip Simmons (SC), noon (auxiliary gym)
(girls) South Point vs. Dutch Fork (SC), 2 (auxiliary gym)
(boys) Conway (SC) vs. York Prep, 2
(girls) York Prep vs. Catawba Ridge, 4
(boys) Aiken (SC) vs. Fairfield Central (SC), 4 (auxiliary gym)
(girls) Palisades vs. Broom (SC), 6 (auxiliary gym)
(boys) Buford vs. Catawba Ridge, 6
DALE’S SPORTING GOODS / SAM MOIR CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(first round)
(girls) Central Davidson vs. East Rowan, 9 a.m.
(boys) West Rowan vs. Jesse Carson, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) West Rowan vs. South Rowan, noon
(boys) Salisbury vs. East Rowan, 1:30
(girls) A.L. Brown vs. Jesse Carson, 3
(boys) Central Davidson vs. South Rowan, 4:30
(girls) North Rowan vs. Salisbury, 6
(boys) A.L. Brown vs. North Rowan, 7:30
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM (boys/girls)
(at East Lincoln High)
(semifinals)
(boys) Lake Norman Charter-SouthLake Christian loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-Comenius School loser, 1
(girls) East Lincoln-Lake Norman Charter loser vs. Central Cabarrus-Bessemer City loser, 1 (old gym)
(boys) East Lincoln-North Gaston loser vs. Christ the King-Bessemer City loser, 2:30
(girls) West Cabarrus-North Gaston loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-East Mecklenburg loser, 2:30 (old gym)
(girls) Jay M. Robinson-East Mecklenburg winner vs. West Cabarrus-North Gaston winner, 4
(boys) Lake Norman Charter-SouthLake Christian winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-Comenius School winner, 5:30
(girls) East Lincoln-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Central Cabarrus-Bessemer City winner, 7
(boys) East Lincoln-North Gaston winner vs. Christ the King-Bessemer City winner, 8:30
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT (boys/girls)
(at Freedom High)
Girls’ seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Girls’ fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ seventh-place game, 1
Boys’ fifth-place game, 2:30
Girls’ third-place game, 4
Boys’ third-place game, 5:30
Girls’ championship, 7
Boys’ championship, 8:30
HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Watauga High)
(girls) Ashe County vs. North Davidson, 1
(boys) Ashe County vs. North Davids, 2:30
(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. West Caldwell, 4
(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Apex Friendship, 5:30
(boys) Watauga vs. Johnson County (TN), 7
HOGGARD HOLIDAY CLASSIC (girls)
(at Hoggard High, Wilmington)
Myers Park vs. New Hanover, noon
Ashley vs. East Bladen, 1:30
Laney vs. Dixon, 3
Topsail vs. Lucy Beckham (SC), 4:30
Hoggard vs. New Bern, 6
North Mecklenburg vs. Northern Guilford, 7:30
JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)
(at William Peace Univ., Raleigh)
Charlotte Catholic-Watauga loser vs. North Pitt-Rolesville loser, 10:30 a.m.
Pickerington (OH) vs. Chapel Hill, 3
Charlotte Catholic-Watauga winner vs. North Pitt-Rolesville winner, 4:30
(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)
(at Broughton High)
Myers Park-Garner loser vs. Millbrook-Highland loser, 11 a.m.
Word of God-Christ School loser vs. Moravian Prep-Enloe loser, 12:30
Myers Park-Garner winner vs. Millbrook-Highland winner, 6:30
Word of God-Christ School winner vs. Moravian Prep-Enloe winner, 8
(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)
(at Broughton High)
Richmond Senior vs. Jordan, 2
Pittsboro vs. Orange, 3:30
Farmville Central vs. Reidsville, 5
LINDBERG MOODY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Northwestern High, Rock Hill)
(first round)
(girls) Lincoln Charter vs. North Central, 10 a.m.
(boys) Charlotte Elite vs. McBee (SC), 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Northwestern vs. Lewisville, 1
(boys) Elevation Prep vs. North Hills Christian, 2:30
(boys) Lincoln Charter vs. Carvers Bay (SC), 4
(boys) Northwestern vs. Legion Collegiate, 5:30
MOUNT PLEASANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(girls’ semifinals)
Parkwood-Albemarle loser vs. Mooresville-Concord loser, 9 a.m.
West Stanly-Northwest Cabarrus loser vs. Mount Pleasant-Sun Valley loser, 10:30 a.m.
Parkwood-Albemarle winner vs. Mooresville-Concord winner, noon
West Stanly-Northwest Cabarrus winner vs. Mount Pleasant-Sun Valley winner, 1:30
(boys’ semifinals)
Concord-Albemarle loser vs. Charlotte Catholic-Northwest Cabarrus loser, 4
Mount Pleasant-Parkwood loser vs. Central Cabarrus-Sun Valley loser, 5:30
Concord-Albemarle winner vs. Charlotte Catholic-Northwest Cabarrus winner, 7
Mount Pleasant-Parkwood winner vs. Central Cabarrus-Sun Valley winner, 8:30
MOUNTAINEER CLASSIC (boys)
(at Kings Mountain High)
(consolation semifinals)
Providence Day-Charlotte Lab loser vs. Shelby-East Rutherford loser, 3
Gaston Day-Ballou loser vs. Palisades-Kings Mountain loser, 4:30
(championship semifinals)
Providence Day-Charlotte Lab winner vs. Shelby-East Rutherford winner, 6
Gaston Day-Ballou winner vs. Palisades-Kings Mountain winner, 7:30
NORTH IREDELL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at North Iredell High)
(first round)
(girls) Rocky River vs. South Iredell, 10 a.m.
(boys) Community School of Davidson vs. West Iredell, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) North Iredell vs. Statesville, 1
(boys) Wilkes Central vs. South Iredell, 2:30
(girls) Wilkes Central vs. Langtree Charter, 4
(boys) North Iredell vs. Statesville, 5:30
(girls) Community School of Davidson vs. West Iredell, 7
(boys) South Mecklenburg vs. Langtree Charter, 8:30
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at North Lincoln High)
(semifinals)
(girls) Bandys-Stuart Cramer loser vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton loser, 9 a.m.
(boys) Bandys-Stuart Cramer loser vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton loser, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) Forestview-West Lincoln loser vs. North Lincoln-Christ the King loser, noon
(boys)Forestview-West Lincoln loser vs. North Lincoln-East Gaston loser, 1:30
(girls) Bandys-Stuart Cramer winner vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton winner, 3
(boys) Bandys-Stuart Cramer winner vs. Ashbrook-Lincolnton winner, 4:30
(girls) Forestview-West Lincoln winner vs. North Lincoln-Christ the King winner, 6
(boys)Forestview-West Lincoln winner vs. North Lincoln-East Gaston winner, 7:30
PHENOM HOOPS NEW YEARS BASH (boys)
(at Chambers High)
(tournament first round)
Northside Christian vs. Cardinal Gibbons, noon
Gaston Christian vs. Mallard Creek, 4:30
United Faith Christian vs. Hickory Ridge, 6
Chambers vs. Victory Christian, 7:30
(non-tournament games)
Bull City Prep vs. Berean Baptist, 1:30
West Charlotte vs. Hunter Huss, 3
WOLVERINE CLASSIC (boys)
(at West Cabarrus High)
(first round)
Fort Mill vs. Independence, 3
Hickory Grove Christian vs. Slam (FL), 4:30
East Mecklenburg vs. Piedmont, 6
West Cabarrus vs. Harding, 7:30
Friday
BATTLE AT THE VILLAGES (boys)
(at The Villages, FL)
(consolation semifinals)
Concord Academy-Orlando Olympic loser vs. Florida State-Covington Catholic loser, 1
Fort Myers De La Salle-West Forsyth loser vs. Miami Norland-The Villages loser, 3
(championship semifinals)
Concord Academy-Orlando Olympic winner vs. Florida State-Covington Catholic winner, 5
Fort Myers De La Salle-West Forsyth winner vs. Miami Norland-The Villages winner, 7
BOBCAT CLASSIC (boys)
(at Bluffton High, SC)
(consolation semifinals)
South Point-Jacksonville Episcopal loser vs. Marietta-Hampton County loser, 10:30 a.m.
Marvin Ridge-Summit Country Day loser vs. Bluffton-Cypress Bay loser, 4:30
(championship semifinals)
South Point-Jacksonville Episcopal winner vs. Marietta-Hampton County winner, 1:30
Marvin Ridge-Summit Country Day winner vs. Bluffton-Cypress Bay winner, 7:30
CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC (boys)
(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)
(American Bracket)
(consolation semifinals)
Lancaster-John Marshall loser vs. Ridge View-River Bluff loser, 10:50 a.m.
Grayson-Imani Christian loser vs. St. John’s-Keenan loser, 12:30
(championship semifinals)
St. John’s-Keenan winner vs. Grayson-Imani Christian winner, 5:30
Lancaster-John Marshall winner vs. Ridge View-River Bluff winner, 7
COMET CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys)
(at North Stanly High)
(consolation semifinals)
North Stanly-Central Academy loser vs. Valor Prep-Union Academy loser, 3
South Stanly-Bonnie Cone Leadership loser vs. West Stanly-Corvian Community loser, 4:30
(championship semifinals)
North Stanly-Central Academy winner vs. Valor Prep-Union Academy winner, 6
South Stanly-Bonnie Cone Leadership winner vs. West Stanly-Corvian Community winner, 7:30
COMPORIUM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Andrew Jackson High)
(semifinals)
(girls) Lakewood (SC) vs. Dorman (SC), 3
(boys) Columbia (SC) vs. Marlboro County (SC), 4:30
(girls) Andrew Jackson vs. Marlboro County (SC), 6
(boys) Andrew Jackson vs. Anson County, 7:30
COPPERHEAD CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Catawba Ridge High)
(semifinals)
(girls) Marvin Ridge-Fort Mill winner vs. South Point-Dutch Fork winner, noon
(boys)York-Phillip Simmons loser vs. Conway-York Prep loser, noon (auxiliary gym)
(boys)York-Phillip Simmons winner vs. Conway-York Prep winner, 2
(girls) Marvin Ridge-Fort Mill loser vs. South Point-Dutch Fork loser, 2 (auxiliary gym)
(girls) York Prep-Catawba Ridge winner vs. Palisades-Broome winner, 4
(boys)Aiken-Fairfield Central loser vs. Buford-Catawba Ridge loser, 4 (auxiliary gym)
(boys)Aiken-Fairfield Central winner vs. Buford-Catawba Ridge winner, 6
(girls) York Prep-Catawba Ridge loser vs. Palisades-Broome loser, 6 (auxiliary gym)
DALE’S SPORTING GOODS / SAM MOIR CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(consolation semifinals)
(girls) Central Davidson-East Rowan loser vs. West Rowan-South Rowan loser, 9 a.m.
(boys) West Rowan-Jesse Carson loser vs. Salisbury East Rowan loser, 10:30 a.m.
(girls) A.L. Brown-Jesse Carson loser vs. North Rowan-Salisbury loser, noon
(boys) Central Davidson-South Rowan loser vs. A.L. Brown-North Rowan loser, 1:30
(championship semifinals)
(girls) Central Davidson-East Rowan winner vs. West Rowan-South Rowan winner, 3
(boys) West Rowan-Jesse Carson winner vs. Salisbury East Rowan winner, 4:30
(girls) A.L. Brown-Jesse Carson winner vs. North Rowan-Salisbury winner, 6
(boys) Central Davidson-South Rowan winner vs. A.L. Brown-North Rowan winner, 7:30
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM (boys/girls)
(at East Lincoln High)
Girls’ seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Girls’ fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ seventh-place game, 1
Boys’ fifth-place game, 2:30
Girls’ third-place game, 4
Boys’ third-place game, 5:30
Girls’ championship, 7
Boys’ championship, 8:30
HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Watauga High)
(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. North Davidson, 1
(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. Johnson County (TN), 2:30
(girls) Ashe County vs. West Caldwell, 4
(boys) Ashe County vs. Apex Friendship, 5:30
(boys) Watauga vs. North Davidson, 7
HOGGARD HOLIDAY CLASSIC (girls)
(at Hoggard High, Wilmington)
Dixon vs. Ashley, noon
East Bladen vs. Topsail, 1:30
North Mecklenburg vs. Laney, 3
New Bern vs. New Hanover, 4:30
Hoggard vs. Northern Guilford, 6
Myers Park vs. Lucy Beckham (SC), 7:30
JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)
(at William Peace Univ., Raleigh)
Mallard Creek-Morris Catholic loser vs. Pickerington-Chapel Hill loser, 10:30 a.m.
Mallard Creek-Morris Catholic winner vs. Pickerington-Chapel Hill winner, 4:30
(Girls’ Frances Pulley Bracket)
(at William Peace Univ.)
Terry Sanford vs. Rutgers Prep (MJ), 1:30
South Mecklenburg vs. Grace Christian, 3
(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)
Seventh-place game, 6 p.m. at William Peace Univ.
Fifth-place game, 11 a.m. at Broughton High
(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)
(at Broughton High)
Cannon School-Broughton loser vs. Farmville Central-Reidsville loser, 12:30
Richmond Senior-Jordan loser vs. Northwoods-Orange loser, 2
Cannon School-Broughton winner vs. Farmville Central-Reidsville winner, 5
Richmond Senior-Jordan winner vs. Northwoods-Orange winner, 8
LINDBERG MOODY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Northwestern High, Rock Hill)
(girls’ bracket)
Third-place game, 10 a.m.
Championship, 1
(boys’ consolation semifinals)
Charlotte Elite-McBee loser vs. Elevation Prep-North Hills Christian loser, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Charter-Carvers Bay loser vs. Northwestern-Legion Collegiate loser, 2:30
(boys’ championship semifinals)
Charlotte Elite-McBee winner vs. Elevation Prep-North Hills Christian winner, 4
Lincoln Charter-Carvers Bay winner vs. Northwestern-Legion Collegiate winner, 5:30
MOUNT PLEASANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
Girls’ seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Girls’ fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ third-place game, noon
Boys’ seventh-place game, 1:30
Boys’ fifth-place game, 4
Boys’ third-place game, 5:30
Girls’ championship, 7
Boys’ championship, 8:30
MOUNTAINEER CLASSIC (boys)
(at Kings Mountain High)
Seventh-place game, 3
Fifth-place game, 4:30
Third-place game, 6
Championship, 7:30
NORTH IREDELL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at North Iredell High)
(semifinals)
(girls) Rocky River-South Iredell loser vs. North Iredell-Statesville loser, 10 a.m.
(boys) Community School of Davidson-West Iredell loser vs. Wilkes Central-South Iredell loser, 11:30 a.m.
(girls) Wilkes Central-Langtree Charter loser vs. Community School of Davidson-West Iredell loser, 1
(boys) North Iredell-Statesville loser vs. South Mecklenburg-Langtree Charter loser, 2:30
(girls) Rocky River-South Iredell winner vs. North Iredell-Statesville winner, 4
(boys) Community School of Davidson-West Iredell winner vs. Wilkes Central-South Iredell winner, 5:30
(girls) Wilkes Central-Langtree Charter winner vs. Community School of Davidson-West Iredell winner, 7
(boys) North Iredell-Statesville winner vs. South Mecklenburg-Langtree Charter winner, 8:30
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at North Lincoln High)
Girls’ seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Boys’ seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth-place game, noon
Boys’ fifth-place game, 1:30
Girls’ third-place game, 3
Boys’ third-place game, 4:30
Girls’ championship, 6
Boys’ championship, 7:30
PHENOM HOOPS NEW YEARS BASH (boys)
(at Chambers High)
(consolation semifinals)
Northside Christian-Cardinal Gibbons loser vs. Gaston Christian-Mallard Creek loser, 3
United Faith-Hickory Ridge loser vs. Chambers-Victory Christian loser, 4:30
(championship semifinals)
Northside Christian-Cardinal Gibbons winner vs. Gaston Christian-Mallard Creek winner, 6
United Faith-Hickory Ridge winner vs. Chambers-Victory Christian winner, 7:30
(non-tournament games)
Bull City Prep vs. West Charlotte, noon
Berean Baptist vs. Hunter Huss, 1:30
WOLVERINE CLASSIC (boys)
(at West Cabarrus High)
(consolation semifinals)
Fort Mill-Independence loser vs. Hickory Grove Christian-Slam loser, 3
East Mecklenburg-Piedmont loser vs. West Cabarrus-Harding loser, 4:30
(championship semifinals)
Fort Mill-Independence winner vs. Hickory Grove Christian-Slam winner, 6
East Mecklenburg-Piedmont winner vs. West Cabarrus-Harding winner, 7:30
Saturday
BATTLE AT THE VILLAGES (boys)
(at The Villages, FL)
Seventh place, 1
Fifth place, 3
Third place, 5
Championship, 7
BOBCAT CLASSIC (boys)
(at Bluffton High, SC)
Seventh place, 10:30 a.m.
Fifth place, 1:30
Third place, 4:30
Championship, 7:30
CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC (boys)
(at River Bluff High, Lexington, SC)
(American Bracket)
Seventh-place game, 10:50 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 12:30
Third-place game, 3:50
Championship, 8:40
COMPORIUM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Andrew Jackson High)
Girls’ third-place game, 3
Boys’ third-place game, 4:30
Girls’ championship, 6
Boys’ championship, 7:30
COPPERHEAD CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Catawba Ridge High)
Girls’ third-place game, noon
Boys’ seventh-place game, noon (auxiliary gym)
Boys’ third-place game, 2
Girls’ seventh-place game, 2 (auxiliary gym)
Girls’ championship, 4
Boys’ fifth-place game, 4 (auxiliary gym)
Boys’ championship, 6
Girls’ fifth-place game, 6 (auxiliary gym)
DALE’S SPORTING GOODS / SAM MOIR CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
Girls’ third-place game, 3
Boys’ third-place game, 4:30
Girls’ championship, 6
Boys’ championship, 7:30
HIGH COUNTRY CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at Watauga High)
(girls) North Davidson vs. West Caldwell, 1
(boys) Pine Lake Prep vs. North Davidson, 2:30
(girls) Pine Lake Prep vs. Ashe County, 4
(boys) Ashe County vs. Johnson County (TN), 5:30
(boys) Watauga vs. Apex Friendship, 7
HOGGARD HOLIDAY CLASSIC (girls)
(at Hoggard High, Wilmington)
Northern Guilford vs. Topsail, 11 a.m.
Myers Park vs. Ashley, 12:30
Hoggard vs. Lucy Beckham (SC), 2
North Mecklenburg vs. New Hanover, 3:30
Laney vs. New Bern, 5
JOHN WALL CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(Girls’ Wonderland Bracket)
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m. at William Peace Univ.
Fifth-place game, noon at William Peace Univ.
Third-place game, 1:30 at William Peace Univ.
Championship, 5 at Broughton High
(Girls’ Frances Pulley Bracket)
Third-place game, 3 at William Peace Univ.
Championship, 6 at William Peace Univ.
(Boys’ Day’Ron Sharpe Bracket)
Third-place game, 12:30 at Broughton High
Championship, 8 at Broughton High
(Boys’ Devonte Graham Bracket)
Seventh-place game, 4:30 at William Peace Univ.
Fifth-place game, 11 a.m. at Broughton High
Third-place game, 2 at Broughton
Championship, 6:30 at Broughton
LINDBERG MOODY CLASSIC (boys)
(at Northwestern High, Rock Hill)
Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Third-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1
Championship, 2:30
NORTH IREDELL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (boys/girls)
(at North Iredell High)
Girls’ seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Boys’ seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Girls’ fifth-place game, 1
Boys’ fifth-place game, 2:30
Girls’ third-place game, 4
Boys’ third-place game, 5:30
Girls’ championship, 7
Boys’ championship, 8:30
PHENOM HOOPS NEW YEARS BASH (boys)
(at Chambers High)
Seventh-place game, noon
Fifth-place game, 1:30
Third-place game, 6
Championship, 7:30
(non-tournament games)
Bull City Prep vs. Hunter Huss, 3
Carmel Christian vs. Carolina International, 4:30
WOLVERINE CLASSIC (boys)
(at West Cabarrus High)
Seventh-place game, 3
Fifth-place game, 4:30
Third-place game, 6
Championship, 7:30