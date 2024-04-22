High school senior killed after prom, Arkansas cops say. 19-year-old alumnus charged

A recent graduate of an Arkansas high school is facing charges after a high school senior was killed at a party after prom over the weekend, Arkansas State Police said.

Donterious Stephens, 19, was arrested on Sunday, April 21 and charged with murder and possession of firearms in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lorenzo Harrison III In Helena-West Helena, officials said.

“I just can’t believe this is real,” Vanessa Harrison, Lorenzo Harrison’s mother, said in a Facebook post.

At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Phillips County deputies reported an incident at a party located near a warehouse in West Helena.

Investigators accuse Stephens of killing Harrison outside the party that night following the Helena-West Helena Central High School prom, though police did not release information about how the high school senior was killed.

Stephens was identified as a suspect that nightand was arrested later that day, according to deputies.

Deputies have not provided Harrison’s cause of death as of April 22. Harrison’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to officers.

Helena-West-Helena school administrators called the incident a “senseless act of violence” in an April 21 statement.

“Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of our beloved 12th-grade student at Central High School,” officials said.

West Helena is about a 120-mile drive southeast of Little Rock.

4-year-old accidentally shoots self while sitting in bed next to mom, Missouri cops say

Cop on duty turns off body camera during sexual encounter with woman in Ohio, feds say

Torso and arm found along lake may belong to woman who vanished on date, WI cops say