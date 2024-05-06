High-speed California pursuit ends with suspect breaking into home

ABC News
A United States Army sergeant and his brother have been charged in a failed murder-for-hire scheme that targeted four individuals, including two juveniles, according to officials. Servicemember Jeremiah Peikert, 30, was arrested on Thursday by Connecticut State Police, accused of conspiring with his brother, Joshua Peikert, 32, who was incarcerated at the Corrigan Correctional Center in Uncasville at the time of the alleged scheme, according to court documents. The two brothers have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to minors, according to court documents.