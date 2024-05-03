Highrise residents survey damage, struggle without power after 'devastating' fire

Emergency vehicles line Donald Street in Overbrook after a fire started on the third floor of a highrise building early Thursday morning. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC - image credit)

A day after fire forced them to flee their highrise building in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood, residents who have been allowed to return say they're struggling without power and have been given no timeline for when it might be restored.

The fire at 1244 Donald St. broke out early Thursday morning, sending eight people to hospital and displacing hundreds more.

On Friday morning, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said three people — two children and a woman — remain in critical condition. Five others were treated in hospital.

The OPS arson unit took over the investigation after the fire was deemed suspicious.

Apartments on the building's third floor where the fire started suffered the worst damage from flames, smoke and water. Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney said 56 residents remain displaced.

'We are really struggling'

Tierney said more than 250 residents sought assistance Thursday at the Overbrook Community Centre, which served as a reunification point.

"What happened yesterday is so devastating and disconcerting," said Kairshma Tofail who lives on the sixth floor.

Tofail said her unit wasn't damaged, but her family is trying to cope without power.

"We cannot cook," she said. "We are really struggling."

Late Friday morning, Tierney said electrical contractors were still working to restore power.

While Melissa Maheu's apartment suffered limited damage, she has been thinking of her friends who live on the third floor and have been unable to return to their home.

Melissa Maheu's ground floor apartment suffered some water damage to the bathroom, but Maheu counts herself lucky she was able to return home.

That's not the case for friends of hers who lived on the third floor. The family of six had to spend the night in a hotel room.

"It's a lot for them, seeing them struggle," Maheu said. "It's hard."