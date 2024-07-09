Hikers Find German Shepherd Dog with His Mouth 'Cruelly Zip Tied Shut' Abandoned in Calif. Canyon

In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a reward for information that leads to the individual who dumped the dog in the remote location

In Defense of Animals Argon, the German shepherd abandoned in a Calif. canyon with zip ties around his neck and mouth

Animal welfare organizations are offering a big reward for information that leads to whomever subjected a German shepherd dog to "cruel abuse and abandonment."

In Defense of Animals said it will provide a $2,500 reward "for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the cruel abuse and abandonment of a German shepherd found in a remote area near Malibu Creek Canyon,' the organization shared in a press release.

Peace 4 Animals, another animal welfare organization, added $5,100 to the reward, bringing the total to $7,600.

According to In Defense of Animals, on July 3, two caring hikers found a distressed dog wandering around the rugged surroundings in the morning. The Good Samaritans quickly noticed the seemingly abandoned dog had his "mouth was cruelly zip-tied shut, and another zip tie constricted his neck," per In Defense of Animals.

In Defense of Animals Argon the dog

In response to this heartbreaking discovery, the hikers called 911 for help and removed the zip tie constricting the German shepherd's mouth before the authorities arrived. After police and animal control officers reached the hikers and dog, the group worked together to remove the zip tie around the dog's neck and carried the canine to safety.

Officials transported the pup to Agoura Animal Care Center, where the German shepherd is receiving the care he needs to feel good again. Despite being abused and abandoned by his former caretaker, the rescued dog is friendly and affectionate, according to In Defense of Animals.

The organization added that the dog, named Argon, is currently undergoing tests because the care center's staff is worried he may have lymphoma.

In Defense of Animals Argon the German shepherd

The hikers essential to the dog's rescue told In Defense of Animals that Argon was sweet and gentle during their time together. They also informed the organization that they are committed to obtaining justice for the dog and finding him a new home.

In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are helping with these goals by offering a reward for information about the individual who abandoned the dog.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of these hikers and law enforcement, but our efforts must continue," Fleur Dawes, the communications director of In Defense of Animals., said in a statement. "This dog was left to suffer and die in a remote location. We urge anyone with information about this cruel act to come forward. We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others."

Animal lovers with information about this cruel incident are encouraged to contact In Defense of Animals at 415-879-6879.

