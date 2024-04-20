Pub dating back to 1500s badly damaged in fire

A historic London pub which dates back to the 16th Century has been badly damaged in a large fire.

Some 80 firefighters battled the flames after being called to the Burn Bullock in Mitcham at about 19:30 BST on Friday.

The Grade II listed building has been closed for 10 years but has interior features which date to the 1500s and an 18th Century exterior, according to Historic England.

London Fire Brigade said half of the ground, first and second floors of the pub had been damaged, and the roof was also destroyed.

Independent councillor for Merton Park Ward, Edward Foley, described the blaze as "just such a shame".

He said: “It’s very sad, it’s a lovely building that’s fallen into disrepair, covered in graffiti."

He added that “people had feared something would happen to the pub” for “quite a while”.

Mitcham Cricket Club, which is next to the building, said the pub had been “disgracefully neglected for years”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the club said it was a "black day for Mitcham".

“The original Association of Cricket Umpires and Scorers was formed by Tom Smith in an upstairs room here.

"Firefighters are doing their best to save what they can,” it wrote.

Four men had to be assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Eyewitness Amzy, an architect student who did not want to give her surname, said she "saw flames" coming from the building and it "looked like it had been burning for a while".

“It was always aesthetically pleasing to see an old-style pub survive this far," the 18-year-old said.

"I felt quite distraught to see such a nice valued building go down in flames, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that was disheartened to see that.”

According to Merton Council's archives, it was named after Burnett "Burn" Bullock, a former Surrey cricketer who later became licensee for the pub when it was known as the King's Head.

Bullock was also a player and committee member of the Mitcham Cricket Club, and his wife continued to run the pub after his death in 1954.

The cause of the fire at the pub is under investigation.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links