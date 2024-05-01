Historic Sherbrooke Village readying for busy 2024 season

Visitor favourites, new additions highlight schedule

By Joanne Jordan

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SHERBROOKE – Plans are well underway for the upcoming season at Historic Sherbrooke Village, a living museum reflecting a once-prosperous community where tall ships traveled the waterways, timber was an important industry and miners flocked by the hundreds seeking to strike it rich from gold found in the area.

“Preparations are definitely in full swing,” said Lanny Boyer, Village events and marketing coordinator, to The Journal in a recent email interview. “We're trying to bring back as many old programs as possible that our visitors have enjoyed in the past.”

The Village offers visitors the unique opportunity to step back in time and immerse in history as they learn about the rich heritage of the 1860s. Consisting of 25 heritage buildings, set on 53 acres bordering the St. Mary’s River, it is administered by the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission, under the direction of the Nova Scotia Museum Department of Communities, Culture & Heritage.

“This year, will see us return to hosting our Courthouse Concert Series as well as Concerts in the Church. We're returning to dedicated offerings of theatre and radio plays, too,” Boyer said.

He noted that there will also be changes.

“Where once we had murder mysteries that drew visitors up and down the streets, this year we're launching Sherbrooke Village Ghost Tours that are inspired by the folklore collections of Ms. Helen Creighton,” Boyer said.

Once a start date is confirmed, ghost tours will be conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays; putting visitors in the shoes of traveling wayfarers donning authentic 19th century cloaks and carrying hand-held lanterns.

Traditional workshops and heritage trade demonstrations remain part of the offerings.

“We're working towards an expanded list of artisans to bring in for special offerings. So much is coming together in May that we're working doubly hard to bring it all to fruition, and things only get busier in June. This is a most exciting time,” Boyer offered.

This year, visitors will also notice repairs and upgrades that have been completed at the Village.

“Last year, our courthouse was out of commission with major repairs [being done] to the front and interior,” he explained. “We had to keep it shut down the entire season, which was a real blow to everyone, but the work was sorely needed. We replaced more than 20 panes of glass, gave the columns a major refinishing, built a wheelchair accessible ramp and deck and refinished the interior – floor to ceiling, railing and all.”

Boyer described the courthouse refurbishment as “impressive.”

He said, “It's a real stunner to take in, which makes us doubly thrilled to have such a robust lineup of offerings that feature the historic building.”

The expanded Courthouse Concert Series line-up features returning and first-time acts, including: Hal Bruce, on June 27; Jud Gunning, July 4; Mills & Farrell, July 11; Nico Paulo (winner of multiple 2023 Trifecta music awards in Newfoundland), July 25; Doris Mason, Aug. 8; Rob Wigle, Aug. 15; Jen Yang, Aug. 22; Joe H. Henry, Aug. 29; Clary Croft, Sept. 5; and Saltwater Joy, Sept. 12.

Shows, which will be from 7-9 p.m., include the option to purchase drinks and appetizers.

“It's sure to be a real celebration,” said Boyer.

The Church Concert Series will be bringing J.P. Cormier, Dave Gunning, Pretty Archie and Beolach – featuring Wendy MacIsaac, Mac Morin and Mairi Rankin – to the entertainment planned for this season at the Village.

Dates for performances will be finalized in May.

“To say we're excited to release those dates is an understatement,” Boyer said. “We're doing our best to work towards a full return to all of our beloved programming available before the pandemic, but we want quality over quantity.”

He continued, “Starting slowly this year and over the next few years, we'll be returning to cherished and recognizable events like the Sawmill Frolic, Victorian Teas, the Road to Stanfest and more.”

Boyer noted the Village hosted a two-week skills sharing session, where interpretive staff gathered to share their heritage knowledge in numerous workshops.

“We did everything from butter making to ambrotype photography that was all interpreter-led,” he said. “It was so much fun, and a real morale boost heading into the season.”

Village employees were scheduled to return May 2 to start preparing for a June 5 opening.

Boyer said that the Village is working with local groups and societies to create sustainable practices. “So that offerings like Old Fashioned Christmas, Show and Shine and Fright Night continue to thrill and wow visitors to our area for years to come.”

The Village season, once it opens, will continue until the second or third week of September.

“We try to leave our closing date open as we'll be doing our best to generate funding throughout the season to keep our doors open as long as possible,” Boyer explained.

Weekly hours at the Village are are Wednesday to Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Historic Sherbrooke Village and the 2024 season, visit sherbrookevillage.novascotia.ca

-30-

