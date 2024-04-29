HMS Cattistock: Navy warship granted Freedom of Poole

Dozens of servicemen and women are set to celebrate as a Royal Navy Warship is granted the Freedom of Poole.

HMS Cattistock will be docked alongside Poole Quay in Dorset on 4 May, with the Freedom Scroll being presented by the mayor at 14:00 BST.

The entire ship's company, led by the Royal Marines band, will parade through the town.

It is the highest honour a city or town can bestow on the Royal Navy or one of His Majesty's Ships.

Commissioned into the Navy in 1982, the vessel is affiliated to the town of Poole and the village of Cattistock near Dorchester.

The ship is a minehunter, used to clear the oceans of mines and other hidden dangers.

After the scroll is presented, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Plymouth and the entire ship's company will march through the town.

They will parade along The Quay past HMS Cattistock, up the High Street as far Lagland Street, and back to the departure point.

Local sea cadet, veteran and naval associations will also take part in the event.

Lt Cdr Jonny Campbell, Commanding Officer of HMS Cattistock, said the link between the minehunter, the people of Poole and the village of Cattistock was long established.

He said: "In 1944 an earlier ship of the same name protected minesweepers in the days and hours before D-Day at Normandy, and now it is us who hunt and clear mines to protect our country.

"We have always been warmly welcomed by Poole and hugely enjoy visiting to see our friends including cadets, schools and the maritime community.

"We cannot wait to return to our favourite port."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.