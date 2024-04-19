Hockey fans score a win with Canadian playoff weather this weekend

Forecast Centre
·2 min read
Hockey fans score a win with Canadian playoff weather this weekend
Hockey fans score a win with Canadian playoff weather this weekend

Click here to view the video

Nerves and excitement build this weekend as sixteen National Hockey League (NHL) teams battle their way to the championship title.

Hockey fans from coast to coast are hoping that one of the four Canadian teams skating into this season’s playoffs will bring the trophy north of the border for the first time in more than 30 years.

Here’s a look at what fans can expect as they head out and root on Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Toronto over the next couple of days.

DON'T MISS: La Niña will make a comeback this summer as El Niño finally fades

Atmospheric Pattern April 19 2024
Atmospheric Pattern April 19 2024

Hockey fans have it pretty good this year compared to the football fans who braved a blizzard to see the playoff in Buffalo back in January.

The last week of April is a pretty solid bet if you’re heading to a tailgate or a watch party. Temperatures in all four playoff cities typically hover around 13-14°C toward end of April.

Toronto Game 1 Saturday
Toronto Game 1 Saturday

First up this weekend is the Toronto Maple Leafs as they face off on Boston’s home turf on Saturday evening.

Folks who made it down to Massachusetts to watch the game in person will see showery conditions early in the day, with calmer conditions and temperatures in the lower teens around puck drop. If you’re watching the game home in Toronto, similar conditions are on tap with readings coming in just a few degrees cooler.

Vancouver Game 1 Sunday
Vancouver Game 1 Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks will host Nashville at Rogers Arena on Sunday evening.

Folks heading out to the game will enjoy temperatures around 10°C beneath overcast skies when the game begins at 7:00 p.m. Breaks in the clouds will allow readings to tick down a few degrees by the end of the game around 10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg Game 1 Sunday
Winnipeg Game 1 Sunday

Winnipeg is on track to score the best conditions out of the four matches this weekend.

Sunday’s 6:00 p.m. game between the hometown Jets and the Colorado Avalanche will begin with a comfortable 12°C and sunshine, only cooling off into the upper single digits by the time folks head home at the end of the evening.

Edmonton Game 1 Monday
Edmonton Game 1 Monday

Things aren’t looking too bad across the Prairies in Edmonton, where the Oilers will host Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. on Monday. The weather over Alberta will cooperate as temperatures stick close to the 10-degree mark in time for puck drop.

Make the most of this weekend’s pleasant conditions if you’re heading out to enjoy a game. Unsettled conditions are possible for Winnipeg’s Game 2 on Tuesday, as well as Toronto’s Game 3 on Wednesday.

Header image courtesy of Unsplash.

WATCH: How an Olympic gold medalist handles Prairies blizzards in stride

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Who will win the Stanley Cup? Predictions for NHL playoffs bracket

    USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?

  • Team USA Girlies Are *Not* Loving Their Olympic Uniforms

    Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...

  • Playoff-less Penguins want to sign up Sidney Crosby long-term. Might be easy part of busy offseason

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins eventually became the team Kyle Dubas envisioned in his first season as the club's general manager/director of hockey operations. That evolution, however, came a touch too late for Sidney Crosby and company to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh's spirited 8-2-3 closing kick left it outside of the postseason looking in for a second straight year. That's simply not good enough, and Dubas knows it. “When things don’t turn out well, that falls on the person in my

  • The Islanders, again? Yes, but things figure to be more entertaining this time around.

    Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.

  • 'Completely new game': Leafs turn their attention to playoff matchup with Bruins

    TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's

  • Beijing half marathon: Top three stripped of medals after investigation

    The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.

  • Veteran skip Brad Jacobs leaves Team Carruthers, joins former Bottcher teammates

    WINNIPEG — Veteran skip Brad Jacobs's time as a free agent didn't last long. Jacobs is joining third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert for next season — former teammates of Brendan Bottcher who are based in Alberta. Kennedy made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening. "Looking forward to playing with a familiar face!" Kennedy said as part of his announcement that Jacobs would be joining the team. "Me too Marc! Excited for the new challenge," Jacobs said in respon

  • Albany Football Star AJ Simon Dead at 25, 1 Week Before NFL Draft

    "He was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany," the collegiate football team expressed in a statement

  • Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel apologizes after awkward, uncomfortable interaction with Caitlin Clark

    Gregg Doyel flashed a heart sign at Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon to kick off an incredibly strange back-and-forth.

  • Former NHL star Jaromir Jagr scores in his first game since turning 52

    KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe

  • From high-profile shakeups to legend retirements, a week to remember on curling scene

    The so-called free agency period at the start of an Olympic quadrennial is typically the high-water mark for curling team adjustments and player movement. Surprise announcements in recent days and speculation on what's to come has created a Roaring Game version of a mid-quad trade deadline. Teams want to strike before it's too late so they can prepare for the final 18-month push to the Canadian Curling Trials. With some big names on the move and a couple of curling legends calling it quits to bo

  • Caitlin Clark's exploding value: List of Fever star's endorsements and contract details

    Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.

  • Gary Cooper missed out on an MLB pension by one day. Now, 44 years later, a petition is championing for that to be rectified

    Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been the talk of the baseball since the two-way star signed his 10-year contract. At the other end of the income scale is Gary Cooper.

  • Coyotes close out 28-year tenure in Arizona with 5-2 win over Oilers

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Coyotes closed out their 28-year Arizona tenure as winners, getting a goal and an assist from Dylan Guenther in a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. The Coyotes buzzed early at Mullett Arena and closed strong in their final game before moving to Salt Lake City. Liam O'Brien got the finale started with a goal less than three minutes in and Sean Durzi capped it with a empty-net goal to send Coyotes fans home happy — at least for one last night. Matias

  • Scheffler wiped out from Masters and opens with a 69 at Hilton Head. He trails Poston by 6 shots

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies — six of them in a seven-hole stretch — for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamil

  • Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz $10 million for MMA fight

    Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.

  • How bad did Dylan Strome want to make the NHL playoffs? Ask his brothers

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Dylan Strome was never good at losing, whether it was playing baseball in his front yard or stick hockey in the basement with his brothers. “He hated losing more than he loved winning,” younger brother Matt Strome said. "He was never satisfied unless he won, and if he lost you would definitely know about it. I was on the wrong end of that a couple times.” Strome won the Ontario Hockey League championship and the Memorial Cup at the junior level, was the third pick in the 20

  • History with Maple Leafs could help Bruins snap short playoff slump

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins may have found just the solution to their playoff slump: A first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins haven't lost a playoff series to Toronto since 1959, winning six straight series that have helped extend their Original Six rival's Stanley Cup drought to more than half of a century. Boston won all four regular-season matchups with the Leafs during the regular season — all motivation, no doubt, for Toronto to turn things around. “I think just wi

  • Newborn is ‘good luck charm’ for RBC Heritage leader. Here’s Thursday’s 2-minute rundown

    The PGA Tour event continues with the second round Friday with the champion being crowned on Sunday

  • John Tortorella says he failed to get Flyers to 'close the deal' in wake of late-season collapse

    VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Put those playoff plans on hold, Flyers fans. And not just this season. Philadelphia is stuck on the outside of the postseason for the fourth straight year after its fate was decided in Game 82. The Flyers’ acceleration from expected painful rebuild to the cusp of the playoffs was faster than expected — especially among those whose opinions matter most, coach John Tortorella and general manager Danny Briere — which made the late-season freefall all the more puzzling and gut