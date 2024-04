The Canadian Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky might have had the save of the year. The Panthers' goaltender was facing the other way when Tampa Bay's Matt Dumba had a chance at what looked like it would be an easy goal in Game 2 of the teams' NHL playoff series on Tuesday night. Dumba had nothing but net to shoot at — and Bobrovsky, without his stick and diving blindly at a puck he couldn't see — somehow made the save. How it all developed: Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli skated down the slot with