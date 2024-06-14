Hollyoaks’ Abe Fielding carries out sinister revenge on Cleo

The following article references coercive control.

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Monday.

Abe Fielding has carried out sinister revenge on girlfriend Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks.

Viewers have seen Abe grow more controlling and abusive towards Cleo in recent months, leading to frightening consequences where his little brother Arlo has attacked their mum Marie.

In Friday's first-look episode (June 14), Abe started to worry that Cleo would pull away from their relationship if she got a promotion at work.

Once Cleo found out she'd been promoted to senior nurse, Abe reacted coldly and refused to even congratulate her on the promotion.

Lime Pictures

Cleo was later taken to a surprise party in her honour by the McQueens, though she quickly remarked on Abe being absent. Cleo was soon taken aback to learn that Abe was hiding as he'd planned the entire event.

Abe was determined to get revenge on his girlfriend so he plied her with alcohol until she got too drunk and had to be sick.

"You shouldn't ever put anyone else in front of me or keep secrets," Abe warned while Cleo was barely conscious. "You're the only thing that matters, and that's why I'm going to teach you a lesson so you never humiliate me again."

In Cleo's vulnerable moment, Abe vindictively took photos of her being sick and then posted them online to embarrass her.

"You'll feel better in the morning," he then callously told his girlfriend.

The storyline will continue next week when Cleo is furious to find out that Abe posted the worrying photos.

Abe tries to turn the whole situation against Cleo by announcing that she's had a bulimia relapse as a way to manipulate her.

He also tries to make Cleo self-conscious by praising Theresa and Hannah's fitness, though Hannah will realise what Abe is up to and support Cleo.

Lime Pictures

Abe turns the tables once again when he discovers that Hannah is a sex worker, so he orders her to stay away from Cleo or he'll tell everyone about her secret.

Will Abe isolate Cleo from her new friend?

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

